Global Women’s Health Innovation Conference 2023 and Femtech & Innovation awards to be held in Bengaluru on Friday 13 October 2023

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 22: The second edition of Global Women’s Health Innovation Conference dedicated to advancing women’s health through technology will bring over 30 leading experts together on Friday 13 October 2023 in the Hotel Royal Orchid, Bengaluru. The conference has gone global to invite women leaders in investment and health tech, and extraordinary male allies, who have shown remarkable commitment to a health equal future.

Speaking ahead of the conference announcement, the lead advisory board member, Reenita Das, shared some highlights from the agenda. She said, “GWHIC takes a unique approach by beginning with women over 65 and addressing critical issues related to elder women such as dementia and chronic conditions. This departure from the norm, where most conferences typically emphasize menstruation and infertility as primary themes, adds a compelling dimension to the conference. The agenda will cover the health challenges that women encounter throughout their life journey and the best practices in Femtech and health tech that will provide women with enhanced support.” Reenita Das is a global health leader, Healthcare evangelist, strategist, and voted top 100 women in Healthtech and Femtech and the only woman Vice President of Frost & Sullivan.

A significant addition to the conference this year is Padmaja Ruparel, Co-Founder of Indian Angel Network and Founding Partner of IAN Fund who joins the Advisory Board and brings the much needed and vital perspective from the VC’s and angel investors to the program.

“Unveiling the Unseen: Caring for the 65+ women” is a pathbreaking panel focused on elder women health. India’s leading elder care experts, Dr Arvind Kasthuri, Professor of Community Health in St John’s National Academy of Health Sciences, Dr Radha S Murthy, Co-Founder& Managing Trustee, Nightingales Medical Trust and Uma Nambiar, Co-founder and Chairperson, Digital Health India Association (DHIA), will participate in this panel. The panel is moderated by Bharat Gera, Founder of Human Centric Healthcare Ecosystem (HCHE).

The challenges and opportunities in menopause, considered a $600 billion opportunity by Female Founders Fund, will be discussed in a dedicated panel led by Swathi Kulkarni, Co-founder, and CEO of Elda Health. Global menopause innovators, Ann Garnier, Founder, and CEO of Lisa Health and Dr Mridula Pore, Co-founder, and Co-CEO of Peppy share the stage with her.

Key speakers include Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO, Centre of Excellence for IoT and AI, NASSCOM and FEMTECH pioneers such as Sanj Singh, CEO of Temple Therapeutics and Shailja Dixit, CEO and Founder, Curio Digital Therapeutics.

Jaya Rebello, Managing Director of Collab Function, the conference organiser, announced the GWHIC Femtech & Innovation Awards and key partnerships.

“Staying true to our vision of enhancing the ecosystem of women’s health, we announce the GWHIC Femtech & Innovation Awards in 2023. The award nominations are open till 30 September and details are available at https://gwhic.com/awards2023/

“We welcome Frost & Sullivan, the growth pipeline company, as the conference Knowledge Partner. For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has guided the world’s top companies toward transformational growth journeys that result in a stream of innovative growth opportunities.”



“BioSpectrum India, India’s most authoritative biotech business monthly magazine, joins the conference as a Biotech Partner. MediCircle will once again support as the conference media partner.”

“Year after year, we are not only envisioning a brighter future but actively shaping it. We welcome everyone to join this movement and help make health equity a reality”, She concluded.

Delegate registration: https://gwhic.com/delegate-registration/

Conference help desk: Email hello@collabfunction.com Phone No.: 7777019003.

