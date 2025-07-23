Globe Civil Projects Delivers Strong FY25 Performance with 56% Consolidated PAT Growth

New Delhi [India], July 23:Globe Civil Projects Limited, (NSE – GLOBECIVIL | BSE – 544424), Company engaged in diverse infrastructure and non-infrastructure EPC projects across India, has announces its Audited results for Q4 FY25 & for FY24-25.

Standalone Results (YoY Growth)

• Total Income: ₹ 328.84 Cr, representing a YoY growth of 10.70%

• EBITDA: ₹ 56.41 Cr, showing a YoY growth of 20.74%

• Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹ 24.05 Cr, posting a YoY growth of 56.39%

Consolidated Results (YoY Growth)

• Total Income: ₹ 381.57 Cr, reflecting a YoY growth of 13.96%

• EBITDA: ₹ 56.59 Cr, registering a YoY growth of 19.62%

• Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹ 24.05 Cr, recording a YoY growth of 56.40%

Key Financial Highlights

Standalone Key Financial Highlights FY25

• Total Income of ₹ 328.84 Cr, YoY growth of 10.70%

• EBITDA of ₹56.41 Cr, YoY growth of 20.74%

• EBITDA Margin of 17.15%, YoY growth of 143 Bps

• PAT of ₹ 24.05 Cr, YoY growth of 56.39%

• PAT (%) of 7.31%, YoY growth of 214 Bps

• EPS of ₹5.52, YoY growth of 54.19%

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights FY25

• Total Income of ₹ 381.57 Cr, YoY growth of 13.96%

• EBITDA of ₹56.59 Cr, YoY growth of 19.62%

• EBITDA Margin of 14.83%, YoY growth of 70 Bps

• PAT of ₹ 24.05 Cr, YoY growth of 56.40%

• PAT (%) of 6.30%, YoY growth of 171 Bps

• EPS of ₹5.52, YoY growth of 54.19%

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights Q4 FY25

• Total Income of ₹ 124.83 Cr

• EBITDA of ₹ 15.21 Cr

• EBITDA Margin of 12.18%

• PAT of ₹ 6.26 Cr

• PAT (%) of 5.02%

• EPS of ₹ 1.44

Consolidated Segment Wise Revenue Bifurcation

• Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) segment reported revenue of ₹ 369.98 Cr Reporting YoY Growth of 26.16%

• Trading Segment reported revenue of ₹ 8.59 Cr

• Revenue from operations reported ₹ 378.58 Cr Operations YoY Growth of 13.97%

Company has seen growth of 26.16% in its EPC Business focussing on itscore business activity and reducing the Revenue from trading Business.

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Ved Prakash Khurana, Chairman and Whole-time Director of Globe Civil Projects Limited said, “We are pleased to report strong growth in Q4 FY25 and for the full year FY25. It is a proud moment for all of us at Globe Civil Projects Limited to present our first set of financial results post-IPO with such strong performance. This growth is a reflection of our execution strength across a diverse portfolio of projects from railway infrastructure and educational institution buildings to specialized works such as railway bridges, elevated railway terminals, airport terminals, and hospitals. Our ability to deliver turnkey solutions including MEP services, HVAC systems, firefighting and fire alarm systems, and architectural and structural work has further strengthened our position as a reliable and capable EPC player in the infrastructure space.

