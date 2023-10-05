Globoil - An Epitome of Global Agri-Trade Insights Celebrates its 26th Remarkable Year in Mumbai, 28th - 30th September 2023

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5: Globoil India, celebrating its 26th year, is acknowledged as one of the largest global events in the agri-space, focusing on edible oil. This significant conference, hosted by Tefla's at the Westin Powai Lake, Mumbai, has consistently served as an inclusive and unified platform, fostering meaningful exchanges amongst various facets of the Edible Oil Industry. This year's theme "Globoil: Your Gateway to Sustainable Edible Oil Value Chain" was evident in each and every sphere of content, ambience and celebration.

In its splendid 26-year journey, Globoil India has burgeoned into a hallmark event for everyone associated with the global oilseeds, vegetable oils, and oil meals/feeds market. It has drawn industrialists, policymakers, domain experts, and analysts from across the globe to share in-depth knowledge and forecast the future, witnessing participation from companies worldwide, including nations like Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, China, Brazil, Ukraine, Argentina, USA, UK, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and more.

The event was inaugurated with a powerful video on climate change to set the tone for the session. Kailash Singh, Managing Director, Tefla's & Organizer of Globoil, delivered the welcome address and reiterated the fact how this forum enjoys the reputation of a unique and unrivaled platform in the edible oil shape and has become an inseparable part of all the stakeholders in the global edible oil industry. Followed by introductory remarks by several dignitaries including Sandeep Bajoria, Chairman, Globoil Organizing Committee & CEO, Sunvin Group; Atul Chaturvedi, Chairman, Asian Palm Oil Alliance; Ajay Jhunjhunwala, President, SEA; Joseph D'Cruz, CEO, RSPO; Eddy Martono Rustamadji, Chairman, Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI); Arun Raste, MD & CEO, NCDEX; Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO, Adani Willmar Ltd.; and Dato' Haji Mad Zaidi Bin Mohd, Secretary General of Ministry of Plantation and Commodities, Malaysia; and Sanjeev Asthana, CEO, Patanjali Foods Ltd. The keynote address by the special guest, Hemant Malik, Whole Time Director & Member, ITC Corporate Management Committee, was a highlight which emphasized on India's growth story and the growing popularity of Globoil as an index of the rising importance of India and the sub-continent in the global market place. This was followed by an address by the Chief Guest, Dr. Jerry Sambuaga, Vice Minister of Trade, Republic of Indonesia.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Jerry Sambuaga, Vice Minister of Trade, Republic of Indonesia said "The palm oil industry is growing in industry need and output, and palm oil and palm-based ingredients are found in more than 50 per cent of common consumer products, from shampoo and lipstick to packaged bread and ice cream. Indonesia is the largest producer of palm oil across the world and is rapidly expanding its plantations and workforce to face a growing global demand. Indonesia exported 3.52 million metric tons of palm oil in July 2023, including refined products, up 21.8% compared to the same month last year, and our country sees India as a valuable business partner.

This year, Globoil India witnessed extensive participation, including Business & Ministerial Delegations from countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Ukraine, Argentina, USA, UK, Middle-East, and Germany. Over 1500 Delegates and around 100 Exhibitors became part of this grandeur event.

In the current edition of Globoil India, discussions enveloped a myriad of topics related to Edible Oil, sparking ideas and insights crucial for sculpting the narrative of India's Edible Oil sector. Noteworthy discussions, expert sessions, and significant forecasts about market dynamics, global outlooks of various oils, and sustainability in the edible oil value chain, were some of the highlights.

Esteemed speakers for the event included Dr. Jerry Sambuaga, Vice Minister of Trade, Republic of Indonesia; Nadir Godrej, Chairman and Managing Director, Godrej Industries Ltd.; Hemant Mallk, Whole Time Director (ITC Limited) & Divisional Chief Executive (ITC Foods); Piyush Pandey, Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman India for Ogilvy; Dorab Mistry, Director, Godrej International Limited, Singapore; Kevin Roepke, Regional Director South Asia & Sub-Saharan Africa, US Soybean Export Council, UAE; Angshu Mallick, Managing Director & CEO, Adani Wilmar Ltd; Sanjeev Asthana, CEO, Patanjali Foods Ltd; Sudhakar Desai, CEO, Emami Agrotech Ltd & President, IVPA; Sandeep Bhan, CEO of Sime Darby Oils Trading Pte Ltd; Joseph D'Cruz, CEO, RSPO (Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil), Malaysia; Atul Chaturvedi, Chairman, Asian Palm Oil Alliance; Sandeep Bajoria, Chairman, Globoil Organizing Committee & CEO, Sunvin Group; Ajay Jhunjhunwala, President, SEA; Dr. B.V. Mehta, Executive Director, SEA; Kailash Singh, Managing Director, Tefla's; Pratheepan Karunagaran, Executive Director, Apical Group; Kona Haque, Head of Research, ED&F Man, United Kingdom; Andre Nassar, Executive President, ABIOVE, Brazilian Association of Vegetable Oil Industries, Brazil; Dr. M. Fadhil Hasan, Head of Foreign Affairs Division of Indonesian Palm Oil Association / GAPKI; Daphne Hameeteman, General Manager, Sustainability - External Engagement Wilmar International Limited, Netherlands; Vipin Gupta, Global CEO, Glentech group, Dubai; Iain Nicol, CEO, Federation of Oils, Seeds and Fats Associations, London, United Kingdom; Bhavna Shah, Regional Head MPOC India, Bangladesh, Nepal & Sri Lanka; Vidya Bhushan, Head - Edible Oils, Bunge India Pvt Ltd; Dr. Burin Sukphisal, Deputy Chairman, Palm Oil Value Adding Sub-Committee in Thai Palm Oil Board, Thailand; Sudhakar Tomar, President - India Middle East Agri Alliance; Purnendu R. Thakore, CEO, IFFCO Singapore Pte Ltd; Mohd Saleem Kader Bakas, Director, Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad; Manisha Gupta, Editor-Commodities & Currencies, CNBC-TV18; Mahendra Vaidh, Managing Director, West African Soy Industries Ltd, Nigeria; Jinesh Shah, Managing Partner of Omnivore; Arun Raste, MD & CEO, National Commodity & Deravitives Exchange Ltd. (NCDEX); Nagaraj Meda, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, Transgraph Consulting Pvt. Ltd; Deepak Pareek, Technology Pioneer, World Economic Forum; Dr. Julian McGill, Managing Director, Glenauk Economics; Venkata Ramana Reddy, Senior Global Trader - Tropical Oils, Cargill International Trading Pte; Vijay Sardana, Advocate, Supreme Court of India, SpL in Techno-Legal Expert, IPR & Contract Matters; Agam Khare, Founder and Group CEO, Absolute; Priyam Patel, CEO, N K Proteins Pvt. Ltd.; Akshay Chowdhry, Group Vice President, Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt. Ltd.; Nirav Desai, Managing partner of GGN Research, GGN International and Managing Director of Nikhil Commodities; Christophe Kuyer, Director, GITC Singapore; Aashish Acharya, Vice President, Head - Soft Oil(s) Division Patanjali Foods Limited; Abdul Rasheed Janmohammed, Chairman, Pakistan Edible Oil Refiners Association (PEORA), Pakistan; Anton Gritsay, Executive Director, EFKO, Russia; Mannan Khan, Director, M K Agrotech Pvt. Ltd.; Ashish Khandelwal, Managing Director, B L Agro Industries Ltd.; Harsh Lapsia, Partner, U M Khona & Company; and Puneet Goyal, CEO, Ricela Group, among others.

The Exhibition and Awards, a signature segment of Globoil India, were graced by celebrities Arbaz Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, adding glamour to the evening's Fashion Extravaganza.

Kailash Singh emphasized that the Globoil Awards stand as the pinnacle of recognition in the Global Edible Oil Industry, celebrating visionary leadership and exemplary performance, with past winners being luminaries of the Global Edible Oil Trade & Industry.

Tefla's has been one of India's distinctive players within the gambit of conferences, exhibitions and awards. Having catered to niche industry segments through an array of focused initiatives, Tefla's has played a pivotal role in expanding the knowledge sphere and networking landscape for the national as well as international industrial congregation.

For further information, kindly visit the website www.globoilindia.com

