GM is all set to participate in the biggest exhibition for design and Architecture - Acetech 2022, from 10th - 13th Nov. This mega event will take place in Bombay Exhibition Center, Goregaon, Mumbai. GM is one of the main sponsors of this event and will occupy the biggest stall space of over 6500 sq-ft. One can witness the latest trends and innovation in the home electrical space from stunning designs switches, decorative lights, home automation solutions and much more.

GM is one of the fastest growing switches and home automation company in India. GM offers a wide range of revolutionary products like new generation switches, home automation solutions, LED lights, Fans, Bluetooth music player and much more with the aim of bringing comfort and convenience in every home.

Speaking about it, Jayanth Jain, GM's MD and CEO said, "Over the years GM has added a varied range of home electrical products to its portfolio and we always look for opportunities for our consumers to experience them all at one place. Today we are a one-stop-solution for all your electrical needs. Right from wires and pipes to switches and home automation solutions, we have it all. Acetech is a perfect platform for us to showcase our range and this year we are doing something special. We will be launching our latest innovation - 'the first ever showroom on wheels' - A state-of-the art bus designed by the best auto designer in India Mr. Dilip Chhabria. With this bus, we will be able to showcase our high quality GM products to every corner of the country.The bus is one of its kind with a extremely futuristic design and equipped with all the latest gadgets. Famous bollywood actor and brand ambassador of GM Mr Sunil shetty will be present at GM stall to inaugurate their new initiative "Showroom on the wheels" .

Each year, Acetech witnesses the finest national and international brands, eminent architects, real estate developers, designers from India and around the world. GM will be participating this year after a three year gap and is geared to put up a great show. Don't miss the opportunity to visit the GM stall (Hall No.1, Stall C1 & 2) at Acetech, Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon east. Date: 10 - 13 Nov 2022. Time: 10:00 am to 8:00 pm.

