GMR Aero-led DIAL introduces E-Arrival Card Facility for arriving foreign travellers

New Delhi [India], September 30 : GMR Aero-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), under the aegis of the Bureau of Immigration, is set to launch the E-Arrival Card facility at Delhi Airport for arriving foreign travellers from October 1, 2025.

This marks another milestone in the Digital India vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, towards creating a seamless process to enhance passenger experience.

According to a press release from GMR, the new system enables international passengers to complete their arrival information online through a seamless digital platform, eliminating the need for manual, paper-based cards at the airport. This will not only ease the arrival process for travellers but also improve efficiency, reduce queues, and support the airport's sustainability goals by cutting down paper usage.

Similar facilities are available at some world-class airports in Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, and Malaysia.

Earlier, in June 2024, India's first "Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme" (FTI-TTP) was launched at Delhi airport, allowing Indian nationals and OCI cardholders a faster, easier, and more secure travel experience.

Together, the Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) and E-Arrival Card initiatives underscore the government's commitment to enhancing travel convenience and efficiency for all passengers.

These initiatives represent a new era of convenience, sustainability, and efficiency for global passengers flying into India.

Commenting on the initiative, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL, said: "We are delighted to join hands with the Bureau of Immigration to launch the E-Arrival Card facility for international passengers. This initiative reflects the Government of India's commitment to delivering a world-class, hassle-free travel experience while promoting sustainable practices. By digitising the arrival card process, we are enabling faster clearances, shorter waiting times, and greater convenience to enhance the overall passenger experience."

GMR Airports Limited (GAL) is a leading global airport platform company with over two decades of experience in designing, constructing, and operating world-class sustainable airports. Under the brand name "GMR AERO", it offers pioneering aviation solutions in retail, aero services, and real estate. Groupe ADP joined the journey in 2020 as a strategic partner and is now a co-promoter in GAL.

