Gnani.ai's assist365 Low-code Omnichannel Conversational AI Automation Platform V2.0 Sees a 3x Rise in Adoption

Gnani.ai, a global frontrunner in Conversational AI and customer service automation today announced a 3x rise in uptake for the new version of the . assist365™ is Gnani.ai's flagship and the most advanced low code omnichannel Conversational AI automation platform for automating interactions across customer journeys in 80+ languages with effortless CRM and Robotic Process Automation integrations.

The platform now comes with inbuilt Speech Analytics and proprietary Voice Biometrics, a first of its kind in the Conversational AI market.

Enhancements in V2.0

- 50+ ready-to-use business flows covering 10+ industries

- Avg. Bot training time - Less than 10 mins

- 40+ integrations across 20 communication channels

The new avatar of assist365™ has been designed as a self-serve tool for customers and partners to fast-track automation, customer engagement, and CX goals through the seamless deployment of voice and chatbots across 20+ communication channels such as Telephony, Web, Social, Messaging apps and more. The intelligent virtual assistant platform has been engineered for teams to embrace automation without the need for any technical know-how or coding skills. The upgrade now offers 50+ ready-to-use business flows for effortless and engaging conversations in the entire customer journey across touchpoints.

Speaking on the success of the new version Ananth Nagaraj, CTO and Co-founder, of Gnani.ai said, "We are thrilled about the success rate of the assist365™ platform in terms of its adoption across verticals and regions such as the Americas and APAC. The platform with new features makes it easier to apply technology across many business functions and automation systems. Its channel-specific integrations will pave way for easy deployment of bots across multiple channels within minutes. With ready-to-launch business flows and integrations to CRM and ticketing tools, the platform is designed to unlock opportunities for true CX transformation."

Commenting on this occasion, Ganesh Gopalan, CEO, and Co-founder of Gnani.ai said, "We strongly believe low-code no-code is the future of omnichannel automation. With assist365™, we look forward to serving our customers and partners with a seamless, automated, interactive, and technologically advanced solution in a low-code environment that can work across the customer value chain. Most importantly, it enables our customers, alliance, and technology partners to reduce time-to-market and seamlessly integrate Conversational AI. This translates into big savings as well as precious man-hours to substantially improve CX."

The platform offers ready-to-use templates for 10+ industries such as Banking, Insurance, Automotive, Retail, E-commerce, etc. empowering teams to save time and effort and most importantly remove friction in the CX journey.

