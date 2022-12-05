Go Alpha Kids introduce Report Cards for Kid's in Extracurricular Space to Identify Kid's Talent

The Kid's Engagement and Corporate Wellness Platform, Go Alpha Kids Pvt, founded by Chanesh Babu, and Gaurav Oswal, plans to expand its platform globally. Currently, they are present in 10+ Cities, 250+ Pre Schools & Trained 25000+ Kids all over India. This platform seeks to ignite a love for sports among kids such that they develop a lifelong passion for sports and fitness. In India, they introduced kids to the fundamentals of multi-sport - Viz. Gymnastics, Football, Basketball, Athletics, Cricket etc., and extra curriculum like Music, Dance, Marital arts, etc. Now they want their platform globally that will give them a chance to kids to adapt to the new way of learning.

The founders of this firm belong from two different cities, Chanesh Babu from Chennai and Gaurav Oswal from Pune. Having their expertise, they established a learning platform where they run multiple programs at the preschools during preschool hours. Following that, they introduce sports in a safe, creative, and non-competitive environment. In the next stage, they work with the child's interest and help the child enhance his/her skill. want the kids to be active and choose the right sport for life for which they have a structured curriculum.

Not just they train children, Go Corporate is an Engagement and Wellness platform that engages employees in Physical, Mental, Wellness, Parenting, Recreational, etc. activities. They focus on fun and fitness methodology to engage corporate employees and include multisports exposure with international & National facilitators. The Engagement Program includes Sports day, Crossfit, Zumba, Animal Flow, Yoga, Sports, and other Stress busters. They also provide hands-on workshops in Nutrition, Physiotherapy, Mental Wellness, Parenting, etc

Currently, Go Alpha Kids operates in more than ten cities like Bangalore, Delhi, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Gurugram, etc., working with all the major preschool brands. Having more than 75 team members, their major criteria to be part of the Go Alpha team is candidate should have some experience with sports and extra curriculum. Most of their team members are State and national players and are building a Sports eco system for a future Sportive India.

With founders and team experience, Go Alpha Kids is a great option for many corporate and preschools to engage their employees and kids in fun activities. Sports is one of the niches that everyone should engage in to maintain a healthy lifestyle despite their busy study or working schedules.

