Godrej Group and Mumbai First Unveil Sohrab Pirojsha Godrej Environment Award to Honor Environmental Excellence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5: Godrej Group, in partnership with Mumbai First, today, announced the launch of the Sohrab Pirojsha Godrej Environment Award, an initiative dedicated to recognizing and honoring individuals who have demonstrated exceptional excellence in the field of environment and sustainability, with a focus on Mumbai. This prestigious award serves as a tribute to S.P. Godrej's pioneering work in environmental protection and commemorates his enduring legacy by inspiring the next generation of environmental champions.

The Sohrab Pirojsha Godrej Environment Award has a set of pivotal objectives. It aims to not only recognize the pioneers who have spearheaded sustainable environmental projects within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, but also seeks to disseminate best practices to ignite and motivate the adoption of environmentally responsible actions. It also aspires to honor impactful efforts in crucial areas such as preservation, pollution control, and conservation.

The evaluation criteria for the Sohrab Pirojsha Godrej Environment Award encompass key aspects such as impact, leadership, and commitment to the environment causes. It also takes into account community engagement, innovative approaches, advocacy efforts, scalability of initiatives, educational outreach, and a science-based approach.

Nadir Godrej, Chairman and Managing Director of Godrej Industries, stated, "At Godrej, we are deeply committed to protecting our environment, because we understand it's not just a choice but a responsibility we all share. The Sohrab Pirojsha Godrej Environment Award carries a special meaning for us. It is a symbol of our continuing dedication to people, the planet, alongside profit and a tribute to legendry SP Godrej who was a great environmentalist. It would be a privilege for us to celebrate and stand beside the incredible individuals and organizations who work tirelessly to protect our environment. Together, let's support these 'Environment Champions,' drawing inspiration from their remarkable efforts as we strive to create a better world for future generations."

Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, FRS, Former Chairman of National Innovation Foundation and Former Director-General of CSIR, and jury member of the Sohrab Pirojsha Godrej Environment Award, stated, "S P Godrej was a timeless inspirator well ahead of his time. He lives on even today with his eternal message of the critical importance environmental protection as a key to our sustainable future. The awards created in his name for championing this noble cause will inspire generations to come."

Roger C. B. Pereira, Vice Chairman of Mumbai First, commented, "S. P. Godrej was a man born much before his time! He devoted his entire life, giving of his Time, Money & Talents, unstintingly to the cause of the Environment, literally 24x7. I feel really fulfilled that Nadir Godrej has whole heartedly supported Mumbai First in its endeavor to commemorate this giant of a human being."

The Sohrab Pirojsha Godrej Environment Award is open for nominations until September 30, 2023. To learn more about the award and access the nomination form, please visit our website at https://spgodrejenvironmentawards.com/

About Godrej Group:

Established in 1897, the Godrej Group has its roots in India's Independence and Swadeshi movement. Our founder, Ardeshir Godrej, lawyer-turned-serial entrepreneur failed with a few ventures, before he struck gold with a locks business. Today, we enjoy the patronage of 1.2 billion consumers globally across consumer goods, real estate, appliances, agriculture and many other businesses. In fact, our geographical footprint extends beyond Earth, with our engines now powering many of India's space missions.

With a revenue of over USD 5 billion we are growing fast, and have exciting, ambitious aspirations.

But for us, it is most important that besides our strong financial performance and innovative, much-loved products, we remain a good company. Approximately 23 per cent of the promoter holding in the Godrej Group is held in trusts that invest in the environment, health and education. We are also bringing together our passion and purpose to make a difference through our Good & Green strategy of 'shared value' to create a more inclusive and greener India. At the heart of all of this, is our people. We take much pride in fostering an inspiring workplace, with an agile and high-performance culture. We are also deeply committed to recognising and valuing diversity across our teams.

For more information, contact: spgodrejawardsnomination@mumbaifirst.org

