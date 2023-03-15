Goel Ganga Group celebrates Safety week at Ganga Dham Towers, Ganga Dham and Ganga Altus, Kharadi, Pune  

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 15: Goel Ganga Group hosted the The 52nd national safety week opening ceremony of “Zero Harm” campaign on 04th March at the Ganga Dham Towers. Mr. Pathrudkar and the entire Fire Team were the Chief Guest. Nilesh Pote welcomed the Chief Guest Gajanan Pathrudkar (Safety Officer, Fire Station Centre Head, Bhavani Peth, Pune).

The ceremony began with the guests being welcomed, followed by the lighting of the Ceremonial lamp by the Chief Guest, Pathrudkar, and a spectacular flag hoisting ceremony performed by the Chief Guest.

Vinit Dudhe, Dinesh Biradar, and Akash Sawant presented the entire Fire Team with Safety Week Badges. Speaking on the occasion, Pathrudkar advised on construction site safety, fire safety awareness, and personal protective equipment (PPE). He delivered a speech on safety day. Viren Kusurkar spoke about safety day and safety awareness. They also read a poem about safety. They talked about this year’s theme, Our Aim Zero Harm.

Atul Goel, MD, Goel Ganga Group, “The primary objective of this event was to showcase protective measures and make sure individuals are cognizant about them and that they follow them in order to avoid workplace accidents. and emphasized the significance of raising consciousness about different precautions for fire safety, evacuation plans, and training exercises to prevent life loss. I recommend that this initiative should be taken up by every builder in the country.”

Pathrudkar also informed about planned events such as organising fire safety awareness sessions in respective units, mentoring to groups on fire safety, awareness cum training programme at construction sites, mock drills on fire and emergency preparedness, and ERT Competition at Organization within the work fire safety, fire hazards, firefighting methods, extinguishers, and so on. Start the Fire Demo. Firefighters demonstrated how to extinguish a fire with a wet cloth. All guests, workers, and staff were given snacks.

On March 11, 2023, the Closing Ceremony commenced with the guest being greeted. The ceremony’s chief guests were Tarush Atul Goel, Sarvesh Mishra, Suvarna Pawar (PSI), and Liladhar Bharate, followed by the kindling of the Ceremonial lamp as well as a speech by them. The event went off without a hitch and went successful.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor