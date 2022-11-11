Goel Ganga Group’s Founder, Chairman Mr. Jaiprakash Goel Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Construction Times’ 6th BAM Awards

November 11: Goel Ganga Group, a leading real estate firm in India emerged as the winner of Lifetime Achievement Award at Construction Times’ 6th BAM Awards. The award was presented to and was proudly received by Mr. Jaiprakash Goel, Founder and Chairman, Goel Ganga Group. The event took place at Hotel Four Seasons, Worli, Mumbai on October 15th, 2022. BAM Awards honor the outstanding personalities, projects, and innovative building materials that reshape the Real Estate, Architecture, and Project Management practices in India.

The award was hosted by Construction Times. The company was recognised for its outstanding performance in the real estate industry of the country. Goel Ganga Group is considered as one of the pioneers in the real estate industry in India and enjoys a vivid legacy of over 40 years. The company has successfully completed over 100+ projects in Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur and Bengaluru. Some of their important projects include Glocal Square, a retail shopping space spread across a million sq. feet in Sitabuldi, Nagpur.

The company additionally received the WTC status for their Glocal Square, Nagpur Project. The Glocal Square is the 1st metro connected retail mall of central India. The company proudly boasts of serving more than 35,000 happy families.

Speaking about the event Mr. Atul Goel, Managing Director as well as author of Real Rich: Getting Real About Real Estate, Goel Ganga Group said, “We are absolutely delighted to receive the award. Such recognitions make us believe that we are on the right path, doing the right thing. It is an honourable and memorable moment for us and the team. With continuous support and trust we will strive to do the best in the field. We are happy to be greeted with such warmth and respect.”

With a keenly developed eye for detail, excellent product development, a focus on community building, and a commitment to nation-building, the Group’s journey traverses the diverse fields of real estate, hospitality, and education.

