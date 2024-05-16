GoFloaters Announces Winners of the Flexi Work Visionaries Awards 2024

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 16: India has witnessed a significant transformation in work culture, with a sharp pivot towards remote and hybrid models. This shift has been largely driven by visionary leaders who have placed a strong emphasis on flexibility, ensuring that adaptability in work arrangements is matched by productivity and employee well-being. The Flexi Work Visionaries Awards were conceived to document, identify, and celebrate these outstanding practices and the individuals behind them.

GoFloaters, in partnership with leading companies and institutions such as Exemplary AI, Incrementum X, Innov8, My Branch, Memoria Call, Chennai Institute of Technology, and UrSpayce, is proud to announce the winners of the inaugural Flexi Work Visionaries Awards. This prestigious award, launched on Apr 1 2024, was created to recognize and celebrate the top 10 visionaries shaping the future of work in India through their commitment to flexibility and innovation in the workplace.

“The rapid evolution of work dynamics in India necessitates a platform to highlight and encourage the exceptional efforts of those leading the charge in flexible work environments,” said Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, the Founder & CEO of GoFloaters. This initiative by GoFloaters not only showcases best practices but also sets a benchmark for others to aspire to.

Over 50 nominations were received from CEOs and CHROs across a wide range of sectors including HR, payroll, finance, and technology.

The Top 10 Flexi Work Visionaries for 2024 are – CS Sriram, VP of Engineering at Betterworks, Arohi Parikh, Head of Operations at Incubyte, Amarpreet Kalkat, CEO/Founder of Humantic AI India Pvt Ltd, Kartik Mandaville, CEO of Springworks, Jerryd Peter Marian Danny, Country Manager of Firmable, Sumi Borah, Senior Manager of People & Culture at The Better India, Jitender Panihar, CHRO of Fitelo, Supriya Patil, System Designer at Chargebee, Shilpi Arora, Manager – People success at inFeedo, Paras Nigam, Vice President of Data Science and Engineering at KnowBe4.

These leaders were selected after a rigorous evaluation process led by a distinguished panel of judges including Pradnya Patil, Founder of Remote Work Leadership, Sagar Chandni, Founder of Virtual Global Leadership Podcast, Jean Carlo Him, Founder of Nomad Cowork, Srivatsan Padmanabhan, CoFounder of GoFloaters, and Dr. Chandrasekhar Sripada, Professor of Indian School of Business. Their expertise and insights were instrumental in recognizing the most deserving visionaries who have made significant contributions to the evolution of flexible work environments in India.

As we move forward, GoFloaters remains committed to supporting and celebrating leaders who redefine the traditional workspace, and foster environments where creativity, flexibility, and productivity thrive.

Congratulations to all the visionaries of 2024!

