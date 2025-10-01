Gold and Silver Prices Rise Ahead of Dussehra 2025, Check Yellow Metal Rates in Mumbai Today

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is considered an auspicious day to buy gold and silver. On this day, customers traditionally flock to jewellery shops to purchase gold on the day of Dussehra. This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on Thursday, October 2. However, with gold prices rising sharply, buyers are disappointed ahead of the festival.

In the last eight days, gold prices have surged by Rs 8,000. On Tuesday, one gram of gold was Rs 1,300. According to experts, a continuous rise in gold and silver prices due to global instability and wars in several countries, including the Russia-Ukraine war, and tensions in the Middle East, has impacted the international market.

As the festive season kicks off, demand for gold has increased further, driving up prices. For consumers, this surge has made buying gold and silver more burdensome. According to Good Returns, today’s prices are as follows:

24-carat gold (1 tola): up by Rs 1,200

22-carat gold (1 tola): up by Rs 1,100

18-carat gold (1 tola): up by Rs 900

Current Prices (Dussehra 2025):

Gold: Rs 1,17,000 (per 10 grams)

Silver: Rs 1,46,000 (per kg)

Prices on Dussehra 2024:

Gold: Rs 76,000 (per 10 grams).

Silver: Rs 93,000 (per kg).

Over the past 20 years, gold prices have reached certain heights by an impressive 1,200% from Rs 7,638 in 2005 to Rs 1,00,000 in 2025 (Till June 2025) and delivered positive returns in 16 of these years. Year-to-date gold prices have risen 31%.

While prices of silver metal have held firmly above the Rs1 lakh per kg mark for the past few months. Over the past 20 years (2005-2025), the shiny metal has gained a solid 668.84%.

At 7.20 am on October 1, 2025, the MCX gold index was at Rs 1,16,810 per 10 grams; meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at Rs 1,43,700 per kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai on October 1

Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— Rs 1,17,340 per 10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — Rs 1,16,810 per 10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— Rs 1,43,440 per kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — Rs 1,43,700 per kg.