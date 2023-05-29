Gold Loan on Bajaj Markets: Access Instant Financing from 4 Partners

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, helps finance a range of small and big-ticket expenses, by providing access to instant gold loans offered by partner lenders. One can reap the benefit of competitive interest rates for gold loans starting at just 8.28% p.a.

By pledging gold ornaments, jewellery or bars, one can get up to 75% of the value as a loan.

The following table provides all the details regarding gold loan partners available on Bajaj Markets:

This secured loan can be taken to address an array of expenses such as:

- Wedding celebrations

- Home repair and renovation

- Buying assets or gadgets like cars and electronics

- Business needs

- Down payment for home purchase

- Medical emergencies

Here are the benefits of applying for a gold loan on Bajaj Markets:

- Access a higher gold loan amount per gram with an LTV of 75%

- Speedy access to funds in just a few hours post approval

- 100% transparency about loan charges and terms

- Comfortable repayment through EMIs or interest payments at chosen intervals

- Part-release facility that gives access to pledged gold before the end of the tenure

- Balance transfer facility to switch existing gold loan to enjoy lower interest rates

- Easy comparison of multiple gold loan offers

- No prepayment and foreclosure charges

- Simple terms of eligibility for a loan against gold

- Fast and safe online application

- Competitive interest rate for gold loans

All one needs to do is apply on the app or website and complete the evaluation process upon receiving intimation from the lender's representatives.

Interested individuals can thus unlock the potential of idle gold with the secure and flexible gold loan solutions available on Bajaj Markets. The easy-to-meet terms of eligibility for a loan against gold make it a stress-free financing solution. One can also access a range of other secured and unsecured loans on the platform as well as financial services from investments to insurance.

