Gold Nearing Record Highs: Why Its Shine Remains Undimmed

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 1: Gold has once again captured headlines by nearing its all-time high, and to many, this may feel like a sudden surge. To me, it was always a question of when, not if. Given the current geopolitical scenariomarked by rising tensions across regions, global trade uncertainties, and monetary policies shifting across central banksgold's ascent was expected sooner or later. In times when stability feels elusive, investors naturally gravitate towards assets that provide security, and gold has always stood at the forefront of that flight to safety.

Gold's Impressive Run

The numbers speak for themselves. Gold has risen 4.8% over the last three months, 17% in the past six months, and an impressive 37% over the past year. While many asset classes struggle with volatility, gold continues to shine as a consistent return generator. It may test patienceoften moving slowly, sometimes frustratingly sobut history shows that those who hold it long-term emerge stronger.

Timing the Market: An Impossible Game

In today's hyper-connected world, with unending news flow and market-moving events unfolding by the hour, volatility has become the norm rather than the exception. Trying to time the market under these conditions is not only difficultit's next to impossible. For long-term investors, the wiser strategy is not to chase timing but to build resilience. That's where gold plays its role.

Gold as an Anchor, Not a Gamble

Over centuries, gold has earned its reputation as a safe haven, and for me personally, it's more than thatit's the anchor of my portfolio. No matter how rough the seas of the global economy may get, that anchor holds steady. It doesn't promise thrills or speculative highs, but it promises stability when everything else feels uncertain.

The Question Everyone Asks: When Should I Buy?

As a jeweller and someone deeply connected with gold, I am often asked: "What is the best time to buy gold?" My answer is always the same, and it reflects my own practiceany time is a good time. What matters more is discipline and diversification. Gold should never be the fuel driving your portfolio; it should be the anchor grounding it. And as with any investment, one should never put all their eggs in one basket. A balanced, diversified approach is the key to long-term wealth preservation and growth.

The Shine That Endures

Gold's journey to near-record highs is not an isolated eventit's part of a longer story of resilience and trust. In uncertain times, it reassures. In prosperous times, it complements. And across generations, it remains not just a financial asset but an emotional one, tied to culture, legacy, and security. That, to me, is why its shine will never dim.

Author is Mr. Oushnik Chandra, CEO, P. C. Chandra Jewellers

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor