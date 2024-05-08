Gold Rate on May 8, 2024: Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Other Cities

The price of 10 grams of gold remained steady on May 8, with pure 24-carat gold holding firm at around Rs 72,000. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold retained its value at approximately Rs 66,360 per 10 grams. In contrast, the silver market saw a rise, reaching Rs 85,100 per kilogram.

In various cities across India, the prices of both 22-carat and 24-carat gold remained relatively stable on the specified date. In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Gurugram, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Patna, Bhubaneshwar, and Hyderabad, the price of 22-carat gold ranged between Rs 66,360 and Rs 66,510 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced between Rs 72,390 and Rs 72,540 per 10 grams.

On May 08, 2024, significant trading activity was observed on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in gold futures contracts set to expire on June 5, 2024. These contracts were valued at Rs 71,200 per 10 grams. In addition, silver futures contracts expiring on July 05, 2024, were priced at Rs 82,962 on the MCX.

