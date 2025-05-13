Google announces applications for Startups accelerators in India

New Delhi [India], May 13 : Google on Tuesday announced that applications are now open for the Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First India 2025 program.

According to the official statement by Google, this initiative is aimed at supporting India's growing AI ecosystem by helping startups in the Seed to Series A stages. Startups focused on Agentic AI and Multimodal AI are especially encouraged to apply. The deadline for applications is June 30.

It said "As a part of our continued efforts to support this vibrant ecosystem and contribute to the broader goals of the IndiaAI Mission, with the support of MeitY Startup Hub, we are excited to open the applications for the Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First program in India".

India's tech scene is expanding quickly, driven by skilled professionals and a strong economy. Artificial Intelligence is being adopted rapidly, with the government making it a priority through efforts like the IndiaAI Mission.

Google also noted that according to projections, India's Generative AI market is expected to exceed USD 17 billion by 2030. AI is also set to play a key role in helping the country achieve its USD 1 trillion digital economy target by 2028.

Through this accelerator program, Google stated that the selected startups will get access to top-tier mentorship from Google teams including DeepMind, Cloud, Android, Play, Ads, and others. Startups will also receive one-on-one support based on their goals and progress, guided by dedicated startup success managers.

Participants will have access to free Cloud TPUs, Cloud credits (if eligible), and the latest AI tools and models from Google. They will also get hands-on support in integrating advanced AI models such as Gemini, Gemma, Imagen, and Veo to overcome technical challenges.

Last year, the tech giant noted that the accelerator program had a major impact. Participating startups raised over USD 61 million in funding and gained access to the Google Cloud Marketplace, helping them reach new markets and improve their products.

Google hopes to support and empower the next wave of AI-driven startups through this year's program.

