Poly courses getting good response; registration date extended

Chhatrapati Sambahjinagar:

The courses of post-SSC polytechnic courses drawing a good response as over 1.40 lakh candidates have registered so far.

This figure will augment further as many students are yet to register as they are waiting to get the required certificates.

Considering this, the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) extended the registration date for the post-SSC polytechnic courses up to July 7. This is the second extension.

The online registration began for the first year of the diploma courses in Engineering for the academic year 2023-24 on June 1 and its last date of confirmation of the application form was June 21. Nearly 1.15 lakh candidates had registered until this date. The number of candidates increased by 25,000 with the date extension. The last date of registration and confirmation was extended to June 30. Because of this, the number of registered students has gone up to 1.40 lakh. Of them, 1.9 lakh confirmed their admissions of far.

Registered candidates rose in M’wada also

The number of registered candidates from eight districts of Marathwada until June 30 was 22,000. With the extension of the date, their number rose to 27,214. Of them, 19,024 have confirmed their application forms. The district-wise registered candidates and confirmed application forms as of Wednesday evening are as follows:

District----------------Registered-----Confirmed

Chh Sambhajinagar---6,834---------4,644

Beed------------------3,916------------2,949

Hingoli-----------------819------------404

Jalna------------------2,624-----------1739

Latur------------------5,445 ----------4,286

Nanded---------------3,147----------2,461

Dharashiv-------------2,946----------1649

Parbhani--------------1483------------891