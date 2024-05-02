Google Layoffs: Tech Giant Lays Off About 200 Employees From Its 'Core' Organisation

Google has downsized its core team, laying off nearly 200 employees and relocating some roles overseas to reduce costs amidst ongoing restructuring efforts. Approximately 50 positions, primarily in engineering, were cut from the headquarters in California, with replacements being sought in India and Mexico, according to internal documents cited by CNBC. Asim Husain, the vice president of Google Developer Ecosystem, confirmed the layoffs in an email, describing it as the largest reduction within his team.

He emphasized the company's intention to maintain a global presence while expanding in key locations to better engage with partners and developer communities. A Google spokesperson assured affected employees that they could apply for other available positions within the company. They stated that the restructuring aims to streamline operations, providing employees with greater opportunities to contribute to significant projects and innovations while reducing bureaucratic layers. Alphabet, Google's parent company, has been implementing workforce reductions since early 2023, when plans were announced to cut around 12,000 positions, equivalent to 6% of its total workforce.

