Google Offers Huge Pay Raise to Retain Employee Amidst Layoffs

On one hand, Google announced layoffs due to financial constraints, while on the other hand, they offred one employee company 300% salary hike just to retain him and prevent them from joining Perplexity AI. This decision by Google has surprised many.

Typically, during layoffs, companies let go of employees with high salaries citing that they are not delivering work proportional to their pay. Sources indicate that Google followed a similar procedure.

Layoff of 12,000 employees

Google has downsized staff in hardware, central engineering, and Google Assistant departments. Last year, the company laid off 12,000 employees.

Employees can take extended leave without impacting work negatively at the company. However, now everyone's work is closely monitored.