Google Pay's offer; personal loan up to Rs. 1 lakh on one click

No need to worry if you suddenly want a personal loan of one lakh rupees. If you use Google Pay and you have a good credit history, you can get a personal loan of up to one lakh rupees per minute. Under this facility, eligible users will be decided according to the criteria set by DMI Finance and they will be given loan through Google Pay. This loan amount can be repaid in maximum 36 months (three years). DMI Finance Limited has made this feature of Digital Personal Loan available to the general public through DMI Finance Limited (DMI) Google Pay platform. Therefore, customers who need a loan immediately can avail this scheme.

Google Pay users will get double the benefit

If you use Google Pay, you will get double benefit. You can take advantage of Google Pay's customer oriented service. Secondly, through this platform, DMI Finance will provide you instant personal loan facility.

Not all Google Pay users will get a loan. You can avail this facility only if you have a good credit history. Under this facility, eligible users will be decided according to the criteria set by DMI Finance and they will be given loan through Google Pay. If you are a pre-approved customer, your instant loan supply related application will be processed in real time and instant loan money will be credited to your bank account.

You can avail loan up to a maximum of Rs. 1 lakh using this facility. This amount can be repaid in a maximum of 36 months (three years). Under this partnership, instant personal loan facility is being introduced for more than 15,000 pin codes.

First of all open Google Pay in mobile app. If you are eligible for a pre-approved loan, you will see the option of offer under promotion. Here you have to click on personal loan option. Next we will see the option of DMI. Here you can see how much a person can borrow and how much they can borrow under this offer. You will also see other details. After that you need to complete the application process. The loan amount will be credited to your bank account as soon as the loan request is approved.