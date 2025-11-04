Goregaon East Station on Mumbai Metro Line 7 is Now Zurich Kotak Goregaon East

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Zurich Kotak General Insurance has branded the Goregaon East station on Mumbai Metro Line 7 as Zurich Kotak Goregaon East. Located right next to NESCO, a well-established commercial hub that attracts enterprises, innovators, and working professionals, the metro station plays a pivotal role in the transit of lakhs of commuters in India's economic capital, where business, innovation, and mobility converge.

Besides connecting Mumbai's suburban population, the Zurich Kotak Goregaon East metro station, located adjacent to the company's head office, connects major residential pockets with key business districts such as Goregaon and Andheri, significantly improving accessibility and easing daily commutes.

Post the unveiling ceremony of Zurich Kotak Goregaon East metro station, Mr. Alok Agarwal, MD & CEO, Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited, said, "The Mumbai Metro stands testament to India's mobility revolution. It has now turned out to be a real lifeline for the city, fast-tracking its residents toward their goals. We are proud to be associated with this milestone in modern infrastructure that will continue serving and supporting generations of Mumbaikars. Our journey in India represents a commitment to securing the future of Indians. As the average Mumbaikar moves toward their goals, the Zurich Kotak Goregaon East metro station stands as a meaningful metaphor for relentless progress, resilient journeys, and safeguarded dreams."

Ms. Surabhi Kanjilal, Chief Marketing Officer, Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited, said, "Metro stations are a part of everyday life; they are touchpoints that shape everyday experiences. The Zurich Kotak Goregaon East metro station reflects our commitment to be present alongside every commuter, throughout their thick and thin. We want our brand to stand for support, progress, and confidence, something families can rely on as they move through life. The Zurich Kotak Goregaon East station amplifies our efforts to build an innovative and future-ready insurance brand for India, blending Zurich's global experience and Kotak's profound understanding of Indian consumers."

As Zurich Kotak General Insurance celebrates this monumental moment, the brand remains committed to innovation and customer centricity and strives to further strengthen its identity as a future-forward, trustworthy insurance partner.

Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited (Zurich Kotak General Insurance) formerly known as Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture between Zurich Insurance Company Ltd. (Zurich) and Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited. It was renamed in August 2024 after Zurich acquired a majority 70% stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited and the company was renamed to Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited. Established in 2015 to service the growing non-life insurance segment in India, the company aims to cater to a wide range of customer segments & geographies, offering an array of non-life insurance products like Motor, Health, Home, Commercial, etc. As a practice, Zurich Kotak General Insurance seeks to provide a differentiated value proposition through customized products and services, leveraging state-of-the-art technology and digital infrastructure.

