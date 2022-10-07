Gospel Maestro Dr Amit Kamle gives Singer Shweta Mohan her first Hindi Gospel Song titled 'Aradhana'

Over the years, India's diverse music industry has seen Gospel Maestro Dr Amit Kamle give his listeners worship songs, most of which have broken many records. Like always, this October too, Dr Kamle gave singer Shweta Mohan her first Hindi Gospel Song "Aradhana" meaning glorifying God or Worship.

Dr Amit Kamle has composed, written and designed music for the gospel song Aradhana that is part of A.K. International Tourism's Glorify Christ 7 series.

Sharing his thoughts on penning an impactful gospel creation, Dr Kamle says, "Aradhana is very close to my heart. It's a soothing melody that has a divine connect. The Holy Spirit gave me these beautiful words. Through the song, the listener can feel God's divine presence and peace. Singer Shweta Mohan was my first choice ever since the music was conceptualized and she's done great justice to it by lending her beautiful voice. My long conversations with her during our vocal dubbing sessions will always be memorable as I was in Pune and she was recording in Chennai. I look forward to releasing this special song on my birthday."

Shweta Mohan, who is just as excited about her first Hindi gospel song thanks Dr Amit Kamle and expresses, "Aradhana is special for me. The tune is soothing, and the words touch my heart. Aradhana is my first gospel song in Hindi, and I am extremely grateful to Dr Amit Kamle for having faith in me. I am truly honored to be a part of the Glorify Christ team. I hope and pray that people like our song, through which, we hope to bring comfort and touch hearts of millions across the world."

Testimony to Dr Kamle's many creations over the years have been his avid listeners. "I look forward to every song that Dr Kamle releases. Gospel music is close to my heart and brings me great peace of mind. His songs remind me of God's grace and protection. I've subscribed to his channels across music platforms, and I look forward to listening to Aradhana on loop, just like how I enjoy his many other songs," concludes Akshay, a management professional based in Ireland.

"Aradhana" sung by Shweta Mohan, composed, penned and music by Dr Amit Kamle is to be released on October 8, 2022, on A.K.International Tourism's official YouTube channel as well as on major music audio platforms.

