Government invites public suggestions to shape Union Budget 2026-27

New Delhi [India], December 20 : The Government of India is seeking suggestions for the upcoming Budget 2026 from the general public to help make new rules and plans for the country. According to a post on X by MyGovIndia, the government encouraged people to participate in this important task.

The government stated on X, "Building the Budget with Public Insight. Share your suggestions for Union Budget 2026-27 and contribute to the policies that promote inclusive growth and National development." The message invites everyone to visit the MyGov website to submit their views on what the new budget should focus on for the next year.

Earlier in the previous month, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman completed multiple rounds of Pre-Budget Consultations in New Delhi as part of the preparations for the forthcoming Union Budget 2026-27. The series began with consultations with leading economists, followed by representatives from farmer associations and agriculture economists.

Subsequent sessions engaged stakeholders from MSMEs, capital markets, startups, manufacturing, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), information technology, tourism and hospitality, and finally trade unions and labour organisations.

Earlier this month, various industry bodies also gave their suggestions for the pre-budget. Industry body PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) presented a set of pre-budget suggestions for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector to the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seeking easier taxes, cheaper credit and simpler rules for small businesses.

The proposals focused on changes in income tax, bank loans, export support and equity funding so that MSMEs could run their businesses with less cost and delay. The chamber said these steps could help small units grow, pay back loans on time and compete better with firms in other countries.

This upcoming Budget comes in the backdrop of strong GDP numbers and moderate inflation in the economy.

As always, the annual Budget document is presented in the Parliament on February 1 each year. In the run-up to it, a series of mandatory pre-Budget meetings is held between the Finance Minister, secretaries and various stakeholders to make the budget-making process all-inclusive.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor