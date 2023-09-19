Government rolls out new quality norms for solder wires to elevate manufacturing standards

New Delhi [India], September 19 : The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has issued a new Quality Control Order (QCO) for 'Flux Cored Solder Wire.'

This QCO, effective six months from the date of its notification in the E-Gazette, aims to regulate the quality of a specific type of solder wire used in critical industries such as electronics, automobiles, and telecommunications, read the Ministry of Commerce and Industry press release.

Flux Cored Solder Wire contains flux at its core, making it essential for efficient soldering of electronic components and other applications.

Ensuring the quality of this solder wire is crucial as it directly impacts the quality and safety of soldered products, particularly in the electronic and automobile sectors, read the press release.

The implementation of this QCO will serve a dual purpose. First, it will enhance product safety for consumers by setting quality standards.

Second, it will elevate manufacturing quality within the country and reduce the importation of sub-standard products into India.

To support small and micro-industries and promote Ease of Doing Business, the DPIIT has extended relaxation in timelines, read the press release.

Small units will receive an additional three months, while micro units will have an extension of six months for compliance.

These measures, combined with the development of quality testing labs and product manuals, contribute to the establishment of a robust quality ecosystem in India.

This aligns with the vision of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, read the release.

PM Modi has emphasized the importance of manufacturing high-quality products, stating, "With our people's ability and the nation's credibility, Indian products of top quality will travel far and wide.

This will also be a true tribute to the ethos of Aatmanirbhar Bharat—a force multiplier for global prosperity."

DPIIT is actively working to establish a comprehensive quality control regime for various industrial sectors under its jurisdiction, read the release.

Quality Control Orders (QCOs) serve to enhance domestic product quality, prevent the importation of sub-standard goods, and protect human, animal, and plant health, and environmental safety.

The DPIIT has identified key products for the notification of QCOs, covering various sectors such as smart meters, welding rods & electrodes, cookware and utensils, fire extinguishers, electric ceiling-type fans, solar DC cables, fire survival cables, and domestic gas stoves, read the release.

Over 60 new QCOs, covering 318 product standards, are in development.

With the implementation of QCOs, the manufacture, storage, and sale of non-BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certified products will be prohibited, as per the BIS Act, 2016.

Violations of this provision can result in penalties, including imprisonment and fines, reinforcing the commitment to product quality and safety in India.

