Government to soon announce sustainable aviation fuel policy: Civil Aviation Minister

New Delhi [India], November 6 : Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Thursday said that the government will soon announce India's Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Policy, underlining the country's potential to emerge as a global leader in SAF production.

Speaking at the India Sustainable Aviation Fuel Summit, organised by industry body FICCI in collaboration with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the minister said the aviation sector is expanding faster than the overall economy. "Aviation has truly become the growth engine for mobility and businesses worldwide," he said, noting that with a 6.7 per cent annual growth rate, nearly 10 million passenger trips are expected in 2025.

Ram Mohan Naidu said India's aviation turbine fuel (ATF) consumption is projected to reach 15-16 million tonnes by 2030 and 30-31 million tonnes by 2040, stressing that Sustainable Aviation Fuel is the key to reducing carbon emissions by up to 80 per cent compared to conventional fuels.

"The Ministry is drafting the SAF Policy and will release it soon. As an agricultural powerhouse with over 750 million tonnes of biomass, India has the capacity to lead globally in SAF production," he said, adding that SAF could help reduce the country's crude oil import bill by USD 5-7 billion annually and create one million green jobs.

The minister also highlighted that India has added 90 airports and 400 aircraft in the last nine years and plans to expand its airport network by 50 in the next five years and 200 in the next 20-25 years. He projected 500 million annual passengers within the next decade.

Director General of Civil Aviation, Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, who also addressed the summit, said India aims to achieve a 5 per cent SAF blending target by 2030, calling it a declaration of intent to lead by example.

Jurgen Westermeier, Chairman, FICCI Civil Aviation Committee and President & MD, Airbus India & South Asia, said SAF represents a "transformative opportunity" for India, enhancing energy security and fuel sovereignty.

Ashish Saraf, Co-Chairman, FICCI Civil Aviation Committee and Vice President & Country Head (India), Pratt & Whitney, called SAF the "cornerstone of India's Net Zero aviation story," capable of cutting emissions by up to two-thirds and positioning India as a global export hub for green fuels.

During the summit, FICCI-KPMG Thought Leadership Report on sustainable aviation was also released.

