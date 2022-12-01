Govt provides buffer, safety zone sketch for telcos, calls for mitigation measures for C-band 5G spectrum near airports

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has provided a buffer and safety zone sketch and has requested telecom companies to ensure mitigation measures while implementing C-band 5G spectrum, in and around the airport areas in view of the safety concerns for operation of aircraft.

These directives have been issued to telecom companies because using C-band 5G spectrum might interfere with aircraft radio altimeters.

According to a letter from the Department of Telecommunications to telecom operators, the area 2,100 metres from both ends of runway and 910 m from the centre line of runaway of Indian airports, there shall be no 5G/International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) base stations in the 3300-3570 MHz (C-band 5G).

"Ensure downward tilting of 5G base stations to an extent such that the 5G emissions do not interfere with radio altimeters," the letter said.

In many countries, n78 (3500 MHz), or commonly referred to as the 3.5 GHz 5G band, or C-band 5G, is the most commonly tested and deployed 5G frequency.

( With inputs from ANI )

