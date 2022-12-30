Govt to complete 2 more eco parks in 2023 to promote mine tourism

Eight eco parks have been constructed recently in different parts of the country and two more such parks will be completed in 2022-23, according to a government statement.

The ministry of coal on Friday said this was part of the ongoing efforts of the coal ministry to develop eco parks on reclaimed land and to promote mine tourism.

In a recent development, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurated Jhurey/Bal Gangadhar Tilak Eco Park of Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) in October 2022. On these lines to promote tourism, NLCIL has signed an agreement with Pondicherry Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) recently to promote ecotourism at Mine-I and Mine-II and showcase sustainable mining activities.

The agreement was signed between NCL and Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to boost Singrauli ecotourism circuit and another MoU by WCL and the directorate of tourism of Maharashtra, to further promote ecotourism in coal sector.

In line with the sustainable development and greening initiatives, coal/lignite PSUs have planted around 47 lakh saplings on 2,300 hectares of land from January to November this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

