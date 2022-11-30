Govt to release Q2 GDP data at 5.30 pm today

The government will release the gross domestic product for the July-September (the second quarter) period of the current financial year at 5.30 pm on Wednesday.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation will come out with the data on the quarterly estimates of the July-September period.

GDP is derived as the sum of the gross value added (GVA) at basic prices, plus all taxes on products, less all subsidies on products. The total tax revenue used for GDP compilation includes non-GST revenue as well as GST revenue.

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) for the April-June quarter (Q1) of the ongoing financial year 2022-23 rose 13.5 per cent, as per provisional estimates released by National Statistical Office (NSO) on August 31, 2022.

According to the government data, the GDP had expanded by 20.1 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2021-22.

Nominal GDP or GDP at current prices in Q1 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 64.95 lakh crore, as against Rs 51.27 lakh crore in Q1 2021-22, showing a 26.7 per cent growth, against 32.4 per cent in Q1 2021-22.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor