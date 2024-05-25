"Gowri" Teaser Launch at ATME College: A Night to Remember

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 25: On 24th May 2024, the eagerly awaited teaser for the film "Gowri" was launched at ATME College of Engineering in Mysore, in a setting that was as innovative as it was excitinga classroom. The event drew an enthusiastic crowd of students, teachers, and fans.

Shreyanka Patil, an all-rounder for the Indian Cricket Team and Royal Challengers Bangalore, was among the stars present, alongside director Indrajit Lankesh, known for introducing Deepika Padukone to the film industry. The event also featured debut actor Samarjit Lankesh and Miss Teen International Princess 2023, Sweezal Furtado.

The launch began with a press conference that quickly evolved into a lively celebration. The classroom atmosphere was electric, with continuous cheers and applause. The "Gowri" team and Shreyanka Patil were met with an enthusiastic reception.

The teaser release featured the song "Love You Samantha," performed by Javed Ali and Jessie Gift. Shreyanka Patil, Samarjit Lankesh, and Sweezal Furtado performed the song's hook step, captivating the audience and leaving them wanting more. You can watch the teaser here: https://youtu.be/EY1hl5eIlRg?si=cRwToI9mJ-geB

In a delightful twist, Shreyanka Patil and Samarjit Lankesh played cricket with the audience. Fans eagerly tried to catch autographed tennis balls and special Gowri film chocolates. This interactive segment added to the event's excitement, with fans climbing onto anything available to catch a ball.

The event also included a Q&A session where fans and students interacted with Indrajit Lankesh, Shreyanka Patil, and the team. This engagement brought the audience closer to the stars.

The unique classroom setting added a special touch to the event, bridging education and entertainment. It was a first-of-its-kind launch that highlighted the creativity and innovation of the "Gowri" team.

As the event concluded, the audience's excitement for the film's release was evident. The successful teaser launch set a high bar for future film promotions and left the audience with memorable experiences.

