GPT Infraprojects bags order worth Rs 270 crore from Bridge and Roof Company

GPT Infraprojects on Friday said it has signed a contract with state-run Bridge & Roof Company for the construction of rail flyover under Allahabad-Bamhrauli fourth line and other allied works for an outlay cost of Rs 270 crore.

The project for the construction of rail flyover comprised of earthwork, pile foundation, composite steel girder, reinforced cement concrete (RCC) deck slabs, rail over bridge (ROB) and utilities shifting, according to a company statement released on Friday. Other allied works pertain to the construction of rail flyover (RFO) -2 (Phase -II) under the North Central Railway (NCR), Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

GPT Infraprojects, the flagship company of GPT Group, is an infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. GPT, incorporated in 1980, operates through two business divisions - Infrastructure and Sleepers.

According to the statement, the company made inroads into the infrastructure segment in 2004 and is now an established railway-focused player. The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and rali overbridge ROBs for railways.

( With inputs from ANI )

