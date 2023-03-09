Grand 4th Anniversary Celebration of Passion Vista and 5th Global Business Leadership Forum & Awards in Goa

Unified Brainz Group, an internationally renowned branding & management consulting firm and a media & publication house, organized its annual flagship event, 5th Global Business Leadership Forum & Awards while celebrating the 4th Anniversary of its globally popular luxury, lifestyle & business magazine, Passion Vista on 7th of March at Maargit Beach Resort, Goa. The celebration turned into a corporate Holi festivity on the next day, 8th of March where more than 50 dignitaries from across the globe along with the other prominent people got themselves drenched in the colours of the festivity.

Dr GD Singh, Founder & President of Unified Brainz Group, in his opening address impressed upon the gathered dignitaries that the purpose of the 2 days event was to give everyone a chance to break free from the hectic schedules, get honoured in the midst of the best gentry and enjoy the festivity of colours in the magical beach beauty of Goa. Dr Singh also made a big strategic announcement of group's entry into global real estate market with a big bang. The group has decided to begin its foray into the international realty market starting with Dubai, which is ready to launch.

The Managing Director of the group, Dr. Neetu Singh emphasized on the empowerment of women in keeping with the international women's day which is celebrated worldwide on 8th of March. She was all praise for the dynamic women who are creating waves in all walks of life and inspiring others in the process.

The event was marked with the presence of Dr Abdul Manaff - Chairman & Managing Director of Dicon Pharma, about 50 foreign delegates from countries like USA, Canada, UK, Japan, Monaco, France, Itlay, etc., celebrities from social media fame and business & industry icons graced the occasion with their noble presence.

The entire program witnessed recognitions and announcements in various fields. The 5th Global Business Leadership Forum & Awards 2023 was the first to begin with where individuals and organizations were selected from rigorous nomination process and honoured for their outstanding accomplishments. The GBLA is the largest award platform covering more than 40 industries with over 25 different award categories.

The group unveiled its very ambitious, rare edition Coffee Table Book - Who's Who of the Industries. This Coffee Table Book is an astounding collection of short biographies of the most revered and illustrious people of the world that depicts their success stories. In keeping with the legacy of the Unified Brainz Group, the book was dedicated to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030, appealing to all its readers to make a social impact by adhering to the 17 goals of UNSDG.

The forum also witnessed a very special award ceremony by World Peace & Diplomacy Organization (WPDO) for the felicitation of such high spirited individuals who have shared their lives with others along with pursuing their own goals. Such people were recognized and bestowed upon with the Peace titles from WPDO.

The month marked the 4th Anniversary of the group's luxury lifestyle magazine - Passion Vista, as well as its Women Leader Awards. To celebrate the event, which coincided with the International Women's Day, the group unveiled the special collector's edition of Passion Vista - Women Leaders to Look Up to in 2023. This was an attempt to recognize and honour amazing women leaders from different fields who have conquered a position of respect with their minds of steel, resilience, tenacity and leadership qualities, all while celebrating the spirit of womanhood.

Unified Brainz group made announcements for new exciting shows and activities. It announced the unveiling of Gusto with GD -Season 2 -Business edition. Gusto with GD is an entertainment talk show that delves into the inspiring stories of successful individuals.

Another announcement was of "Launch of Passion Vista Talks". Passion Vista has been instrumental in providing a platform to budding entrepreneurs to share their story in its various programs to inspire others and motivate the new age generation. It announced the official launch of Passion Vista Talks.

Another big announcement was of Passion Vista's very own Over the Top platform, which will offer a range of production, podcast, and branding services all in one place.

The last Awards for the day was the Passion Vista Creator's Awards which was bestowed upon a new breed of achievers who have started showing remarkable progress in the era of digital technology and social media marketing. These awards were an attempt to recognize and honour the hard work and accomplishment of Digital Creators and Influencers who have crossed all previously set boundaries of self recognition through social media platforms. Eshan Masih and Nasim Pathan whose popularity is growing rapidly in the social media were amongst the Creator's Awards recepients.

The next day was the biggest of them all! Festival of Holi with colours, music, dance and good spirits was celebrated in the midst of an elite crowd comprising celebrities, industry leaders, music & sports icons, and other eminent personalities. Holi celebration was marked with the onset of spring, the end of winter, and the blossoming of love. The festivity was blossomed with DJ music, belly dances, fire dances and water shows which enthralled the crowd immensely. After all, Holi is known for fun, frolic and hubbub.

