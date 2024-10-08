GRAND GANESHA AWARDS 2024 concludes at Hyderabad

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 8: The prestigious Grand Ganesha Awards 2024 celebrated the magnificence and cultural vibrance of Ganesh festivities in Telangana's gated communities, honouring their blend of tradition and innovation at the FTCCI, Red Hills, today. The event organized by the Lions Club of Hyderabad YUVA (District 320A) in association with the Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana, brought together vibrant celebrations and creativity showcased by participating communities, the awards recognized the most outstanding gated communities that upheld the grandeur of Ganesh Utsav with remarkable traditional pomp while incorporating unique, modern elements.

Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, in his keynote address commended the festivities for fostering unity and affection among families living in apartments, while also helping the youth develop vital organizational skills. He said, Hyderabad, as a cosmopolitan city, is like a "Mini India" where people from diverse regions of the country worship Lord Ganesha in unique ways. While modernity is visible in the celebrations with innovative decorations and the use of DJs, there is a strong need to focus on environmental conservation. Residential societies must play a crucial role in promoting eco-friendly practices while preserving the festival's traditions."

Other luminaries at the event included Dr. Mamidi Harikrishna, Director, Department of Language and Culture, Dr. G.B.K. Rao, Chairman of Pragati Group, Dr. Ananta Lakshmi, Spiritual Motivational Speaker and renowned numerologist Sri Daivagna Sharma, among others.

In its fifth season, the Grand Ganesha Awards, curated by Celebration Makers have become a prominent platform for recognizing individuals and societies that are transforming urban living. The awards honoured exemplary societies in categories ranging from Best Decor Concept to Most Harmonious Society, with the goal of fostering a stronger sense of community and cultural identity in gated communities.

Awarded Bharatnatyam Dancer Jayalakshmi Narayanan alongwith her troupe of hearing impaired women also did a special performance on the occasion.

Event Convenor Lion Dr. Saurabh Sureka, President of Lions Club Hyderabad YUVA, said, "This event has grown into a powerful recognition of how societies can come together and foster unity, culture, and development within urban spaces. This year's awardees are a true testament to the spirit of collective societal excellence."

The Gated communities which won the Grand Ganesha Awards 2024 awards, under various categories are SA Palm Meadows, Kompally was awarded in the Most Elegantly Organized Festival (Upto 500 Families) category for its tasteful and well-coordinated celebration.

SMR Vinay Iconia, Kondapur stood out as the Most Upcoming Society, showcasing growth and development within a vibrant community.

In the Nayi Disha Society category, The Neighborhood, Kompally was acknowledged for its forward-thinking and innovative approach.

Aparna Sarovar Zenith, Nalagandla was recognized as the Most Promising Society, while Aparna Cyber Commune, Nalagandla excelled in the Most Elegantly Organized Festival (Upto 1000 Families) category.

The Matri Shakti Society (Upto 1000 Families) award was claimed by Aparna Kanopy Tulip, Kompally, celebrating the strength and unity of women in their community.

Honer Vivantis, Tellapur earned the title of Most Enthusiastic Society (Upto 1000 Families), reflecting the vibrant spirit of its residents.

Other notable winners include Lodha Meridian, KPHB as the Most Harmonious Society, Keerthi Apartments, Ameerpet in the Most Harmonious Society (Upto 500 Families) category, and Green Valley, Kondapur, which was recognized as the Varishtha Mitra Society. From dynamic communities like Ashoka A-La-Maison, Kompally (Most Dynamic Society - Hyderabad North) to Golf View, Nanakramguda (Most Dynamic Society - Upto 500 Families), the event showcased the diversity and vibrancy of Hyderabad's societies.

Rajapushpa Atria, Kokapet took home awards for being the Most Resident Friendly Society and the Most Integrated Society.

Raintree Park, KPHB, took home accolades in three categories, excelling in Best Prasadam Seva, Good Sustainable Concepts, and being crowned the Most Enthusiastic Society. Their dedication to both cultural and sustainable practices set them apart as leaders in urban community living.

My Home Jewel, Chandanagar, earned the prestigious title of Most Culturally Active Society and was also recognized as the Most Enthusiastic Society and Most Ideal Society (Hyderabad - West), highlighting their diverse cultural activities and exceptional community spirit.

Aparna Serene Park, Kondapur, was celebrated for its forward-thinking approach, winning the Most Futuristic Society award alongside recognitions for being the Most Elegantly Organised Festival, Most Resident Friendly Society, and Most Dynamic Society.

In the sustainability category, PBEL City, Peeramcheruvu, excelled as the Most Eco-Friendly Society and was also named the Changemakers Society and Most Ideal Society, cementing their reputation as pioneers in environmental and community welfare.

Provident Kenworth, Rajendranagar, impressed the jury with its harmony and creativity, winning Most Harmonious Society, Best Decor Concept, and Most Evolving Society.

Apart from the above category awards, there are four more significant awards categories as well.

The Grand Ganesha Inspiration Award celebrates Provident Kenworth, My Home Avatar & Aparna Sarovar Zenith societies that have gone above and beyond in creating an inspiring environment for their residents, demonstrating excellence in community engagement and festive celebrations.

The Grand Ganesha Visionary Award recognizes societies Rajapushpa Atria & Aparna Serene Park that have shown forward-thinking leadership, setting a high standard for future community festivals with their exceptional planning and visionary approach.

The Grand Ganesha Iconic Award honors Aparna Sarovar & PBEL City societies that have become landmarks in their own right, establishing themselves as iconic examples of community spirit and cultural celebration.

The Grand Ganesha Legacy Award pays tribute to Raintree Park & My Home Jewel societies that have built a long-standing tradition of excellence, leaving behind a lasting legacy of community engagement and cultural contribution.

The jury, comprising cultural ambassadors, motivational speakers, and community leaders, carefully evaluated nominees across various categories. The awards acknowledged communities that not only organized remarkable celebrations but also demonstrated innovation, inclusivity, and enthusiasm in their activities. Lions Naresh Agarwal, MK Purohit, Mohan Doss, Sangeetha Verma, MN Rao, Yadaiah Goud, Devender Bhandari were among the Lion Dignitaries. Lion Dr. Saurabh Sureka, President of LCH Yuva and member of the Inner Cabinet (Cultural) for Lions District 320A is the Event Convenor supported by Lions Club Secretary Lion Deepak Rodey, Club VPs - Lion Vishesh Sinha & Lion Dr Tulasi KB, Co-Convenor Lion Rupa Sureka, Lion members - Chanchal Sharma, Jain Arun Lalwani, Neha Rodey, Madhavi Reddy, Dr Apeksha, Vijayeta Tirkey, Pavan Agarwal and Leo Members - Sai Ruchi, Aditi Sagar, Saksham Sureka, Chhavi Sinha coordinated by Geetika Lakshmi. Dr S. Ravinder has been the guiding light along with a galaxy of Jury Members comprising of Ms Chhaya Sharma, Ms Praveena Thota, Ms Jhanvi Bajaj, Ms Amrita Naik, Ms Tina Sequeira, Dr Archana Acharya, Dr Burma Venkateshwar Rao, Ms Abhimanika Yadav.

The concept of Grand Ganesha Awards for Society Excellence is curated by Celebration Makers and this year was supported by major media houses, including Deccan Vision, News Reach, HYBIZ TV, and The Women Now. The event was sponsored by HNR Speech and Hearing Clinic, Lucky Candles and Kashvi Photography.

The Grand Ganesha Awards served as a reminder that community spirit and togetherness are at the heart of every celebration. Each participating society brought something unique to the table, showcasing their commitment to making this year's festival a time of joy and shared happiness.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor