Gravita started commercial production of Rubber Recycling in Tanzania, East Africa

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 25: Gravita India Limited, a leading recycling company, having its manufacturing presence around the globe, is glad to inform that Gravita Tanzania Limited, A step down subsidiary of the company situated in Tanzania, East Africa has started commercial production and recycling of waste rubber with an annual capacity of around 3,000 MTPA in Phase-1. Going forward the group has plans to increase the said capacity to 6,000 MTPA.

The Company has incurred capital expenditure of Rs 3.86 Cr for setting up of the facility in Phase-1 which has been funded through internal accruals.

This new recycling plant will help Gravita Tanzania Limited to reduce its cost of production coupled with reduction in carbon footprints as pyrolysis oil generated during the rubber recycling process will be used by the company for in-house consumption as an alternative source of energy for recycling of Battery and Aluminum scrap.

This diversification is in line with Gravita group's ESG vision and it will help in synergy in sourcing of scrap along with optimization of procurement. Going forward, Gravita has plans to establish similar rubber recycling facilities at its other manufacturing locations also.

