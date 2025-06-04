Greek-Indian "Eutopia" Marks a New Chapter in Greek-Indian Manpower Mobility

BusinessWire India

Athens [Greece], June 4: In a landmark step toward strengthening ethical and structured manpower mobility between Greece and India, the event titled "Eutopia - Greek-Indian Cooperation in Labour: A Comprehensive Program" was successfully held on Friday, May 30, 2025, at the Caravel Hotel, Athens.

Organised under the aegis of the Hellenic Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the high-level gathering brought together Greek government officials, institutional stakeholders, legal experts, licensed recruitment professionals, and representatives from India to discuss the operationalisation of bilateral recruitment partnership and the promotion of safe, regulated migration.

Key Highlights

- Opening Remarks were delivered by the President of the Hellenic Indian Chamber, who underscored the importance of Indo-Greek collaboration in addressing labour market demands through ethical, transparent frameworks.

- Addresses by Greek Officials included senior representatives from various ministries. The speakers focused on accelerating visa and recruitment procedures, streamlining documentation, and providing housing and integration support for incoming workers. They emphasised the importance of engaging only Government of India-licensed recruitment agencies to ensure fair and lawful recruitment practices.

- Technical Presentations detailed documentation protocols, estimated processing timelines, and employer responsibilities. These were delivered by ministry officials, labour law experts, and licensed overseas recruitment agencies.

- Hellenic Chamber and FIMCA shared actionable insights and experiences related to cross-border hiring, highlighting grievance redressal mechanisms and the importance of monitoring worker welfare throughout the employment cycle.

FIMCA's Participation

A key moment during the evening was the address by Mr. Alijan Rajan, spokesperson for the Federation of Indian Emigration Management Councils and Associations (FIMCA)-India's apex federation of licensed overseas recruitment agencies.

"At the heart of our mission lies the dignity of labour," said Mr. Rajan. "We are proud to partner with Greece in ensuring that Indian workers are recruited transparently, deployed responsibly, and supported meaningfully."

He further announced a strategic partnership between FIMCA and the Hellenic Indian Chamber, aimed at building robust institutional frameworks, ensuring legal compliance, and enhancing trust between recruiters and employers. FIMCA reaffirmed its full readiness to collaborate with Greek authorities and employers to implement structured manpower pathways in sectors such as hospitality, construction, agriculture, and manufacturing.

Closing and Future Outlook

The event concluded with closing remarks by the President of the Hellenic Indian Chamber of Commerce, who reiterated the chamber's commitment to advancing ethical manpower mobility and strengthening Indo-Greek ties through sustained dialogue, cooperation, and bilateral engagement.

"Eutopia" stands as a pivotal milestone in the emerging model of Indo-Greek manpower mobility-founded on legality, ethics, and mutual economic growth.

