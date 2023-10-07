Green Man Viral Desai’s 2nd Edition of ‘Architect of Amritpath’ launched in Just Two Months

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 7: Viral Desai, a distinguished environmentalist and author affectionately known as the “Green Man,” has marked a remarkable milestone in his literary journey by releasing the second edition of his debut book, ‘Architect of Amritpath.’ This joyous occasion was made even more special as it was inaugurated by the special kids of Surat, following the resounding success of the book’s first edition in both English and Gujarati languages within a mere two months.

Speaking about his unexpected journey as an author, Viral Desai shared, “I always say that I am an accidental writer. But I didn’t know that the book would achieve such tremendous success. It is a pleasant surprise to me as well that two editions of my book have been released in just two months. I believe that the people of our country have an incredible passion for Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi, and they embraced this book, which delves into Modiji’s transformative initiatives, with immense enthusiasm.”

‘Architect of Amritpath’ by Greenman Viral Desai offers an insightful account of the environmental initiatives undertaken during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two tenures. The book provides a compelling analysis of key projects initiated by Prime Minister Modi, ranging from the ‘Big Cat Alliance’ to ‘Namami Gange’ and ‘Mission Life.’

The second edition of this impactful book was launched by the students of ‘Sanskarkunj Vidyalaya, Surat,’ who are differently-abled. Viral Desai expressed his immense happiness on this occasion, stating, “It is a great privilege for me to release the second edition of my book at the hands of these exceptional children, especially in a time when the term ‘Divyang’ was coined by Modiji. Being blessed by these extraordinary messengers of God, I am confident that the second edition of my book will also receive an overwhelming response.”

‘Architect of Amritpath’ is readily available for readers on popular online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. The first edition of the book was unveiled by Mr. Ajay Tomar, Police Commissioner of Surat city, along with the renowned writer Jay Vasavada. Both editions of this enlightening book were published by the distinguished publisher R. R. Seth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor