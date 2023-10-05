GreenBio's Biodegradable Bags: A Sustainable Alternative to Single-Use Plastics

ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], October 5: In an era where environmental sustainability is of paramount importance, GreenBio Products stands as a shining example of a company committed to making a difference. With a mission to eliminate plastic pollution, GreenBio Products is at the forefront of producing compostable flexible packaging products which are biodegradable that not only serve the purpose but also contribute to a greener, cleaner planet.

The company has been working against single use conventional plastic since 2019, owning the biggest market share in Kerala market. The company has established an office in UAE for Middle East operations on World Environmental Day, 2023. Compostable products are the viable alternative to plastics, as paper or cloth cannot be used for packing items like fish, meat etc., or for garbage disposal. Currently Greenbio has production facilities in Maharashtra & Kerala and soon coming up at UAE.

In UAE, GreenBio Products is looking towards supplying compostable raw materials & technology backup to existing plastic products manufacturers, there by making availability of compostable end products to the major stakeholders like supermarkets, Hypermarkets , grocery shops and waste management establishments. This becomes the need of the hour since UAE is going for plastic ban from January 2024.

The Rise of GreenBio Products

GreenBio Products was founded on a simple yet powerful idea: to create eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastic bags. The visionary minds behind the company understood the dire consequences of plastic pollution on our planet and were determined to be a part of the solution.

Biodegradable Marvels

At the heart of GreenBio Products' mission are their biodegradable carry bags. Unlike conventional plastic bags ,GreenBio's bags are engineered to biologically degrade in a matter of maximum 180days, leaving no harmful residues behind. These bags are made from sustainable materials, such as plant-based bioplastics, which ensure that they not only serve their purpose but also minimize their environmental impact.

Not only this, their product range includes carry bags, grocery bags, D-cut bags, Garbage bags, straws, plates, cups, etc. Like all products in plastic they have an alternative compostable product, which is 100% biodegradable in 180 days. "People mistakenly believe that oxo biodegradables are an alternative to plastic, but they are actually more hazardous because they never break down biologically and instead break down into tiny plastic pieces that are even more dangerous than regular plastic. I implore everyone to avoid harming Mother Nature by using oxy biodegradables and thereby bringing on the most deadly diseases like cancer," said Dr Sini the Director of GreenBio Products.

The world is drowning in plastic pollution, with millions of tons of plastic waste clogging our oceans, rivers, and landfills. Single-use plastic bags are a significant contributor to this crisis, as they are often discarded after just one use, leading to long-lasting environmental harm. GreenBio Products recognized the urgency of addressing this issue and set out to provide a sustainable alternative.

A Sustainable Future

GreenBio Products is not just a company, it is a movement towards a sustainable future. Their commitment towards eliminating plastic extends beyond their product line. The company actively promotes recycling, waste reduction, and responsible consumption. They encourage consumers to make eco-conscious choices and take an active role in preserving the environment.

Global Impact

GreenBio Products' vision is not limited by geographical boundaries. Their biodegradable bags are making a global impact by offering a sustainable alternative to plastic bags in various countries. As more nations embrace eco-friendly alternatives, GreenBio Products plays a crucial role in reducing plastic pollution on a global scale.

In a world grappling with the consequences of plastic pollution, GreenBio Products is a beacon of hope. Their biodegradable carry bags and commitment to eliminating plastic are not only a testament to responsible business practices but also a call to action for other companies to follow suit. By choosing GreenBio Products, consumers can contribute to a cleaner, healthier planet. GreenBio Products stands as a commendable example of a company with a noble mission - to eliminate plastic pollution and promote environmental sustainability. As they continue to innovate and inspire change, they remind us that each small step towards a plastic-free future is a giant leap towards preserving our planet for future generations.

