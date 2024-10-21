Gresham Global Becomes South Asia Representative for University of Guelph

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21: Gresham Global is excited to announce its recent partnership with the University of Guelph, further solidifying its global presence and expanding its impact in the international education sector. This collaboration focuses on enhancing the university's brand awareness and presence in South Asia, a rapidly growing region for international education, leveraging Gresham Global's expertise in tailored recruitment strategies and localized market insights.

"We are very excited about our recent partnership with Gresham Global. The vision of the University of Guelph is to strengthen its brand in South Asia and have more young learners receiving one of the best academic and student experience in Canada. Gresham Global has what we believe the right channels, eagerness and expertise to assist us with that, so these are exciting times, no doubt", says Jimmi Hemmenbach, Regional Operations Manager, Middle East and South Asia, Admission Services, University of Guelph.

With this partnership, Gresham Global reaffirms its commitment to helping universities develop their strategies to build effective partnerships and recruit students in an increasingly competitive global education landscape. With a focus on tailored strategies and localized approaches, Gresham Global empowers institutions to effectively navigate the complexities of student recruitment.

Gresham Global's strength is its experience of working across the country including Tier 2 & 3 markets, through in-country representation of international universities. The ICRs are experts in local market dynamics and are equipped to tap into emerging opportunities in tier 2 and tier 3 cities across South Asia. These regions are seeing rising per capita incomes, improved infrastructure, and increased demand for international education. By leveraging local insights, Gresham Global devises targeted recruitment strategies, including digital campaigns to boost brand visibility and maximize conversions.

In-Country Representation: A Game-Changing Strategy for the Universities

Having locally based staff isn't just a strategyit's an approach for universities to penetrate key international markets. In-country representatives (ICRs) serve as vital link between universities and prospective students, delivering essential information on course offerings, tuition fees, scholarships, and application requirements.

With expertise in navigating complex markets, ICRs don't just build connections, they cultivate long-lasting partnerships that benefit both universities and students. The ICRs acts as on-ground experts in building deep relationships with a wide range of stakeholders, including education agents, partner institutions, high school counsellors, and parents.

By providing real-time communication in the local language and time zone, ICRs help students navigate the complex journey from inquiry to enrolment, ensuring seamless support every step of the way, like a trusted mentor. In-country representation is a game-changer, perfectly aligning with local market demands and cultural nuances that shape students' lives. Plus, ICRs take it a step further by meticulously vetting students' backgrounds and experiences, guaranteeing they meet university standards, thus performing due diligence and elevating quality.

Max Simeria, Director of International Recruitment Operations, University College Birmingham (UCB) states, "UCB has benefited greatly from having an in-country office with our colleagues from Gresham Global. Having an in-country presence has helped us greatly in increasing UCB's visibility in the country, and ultimately student enrolments. It has helped balance our investments correctly and provided invaluable on the ground information."

ICRs are the driving force behind creating a vibrant pipeline of eager applicants, through attending recruitment and school fairs in key cities to seize every opportunity. With their sharp discerning power, they expertly prioritize high-impact events, skilfully balancing their efforts between virtual, hybrid, and in-person gatherings for maximum return on investment. Plus, their in-country representation paves the way for a robust alumni network, fostering continuous engagement and inspiring alumni to play a pivotal role in recruitment events, fairs, and open houses. This invaluable connection empowers potential students with firsthand insights into university life.

Gresham Global is driven by a purpose to empower international universities across the globe as they forge a powerful presence in South Asia and ignite student demand for their sought-after courses. With a laser focus on cultivating enduring partnerships with Indian institutions, Gresham is building recruitment channels for these prestigious universities through dynamic collaborations.

Andrew Jones, Director of Student Recruitment and Admissions at Cranfield University, shares his experience of working with Gresham Global: "Gresham Global is an invaluable partner in Cranfield University's mission to attract top-tier international students. We have worked with the team for more than eight years and during that time Gresham has built our presence in India, using their expertise in recruitment to enhance our global reach. We are grateful for their dedication and commitment to helping us cultivate a diverse and dynamic student body, paving the way for thousands of students to start their Cranfield University journey."

While ICRs operate directly under university guidance, Gresham Global is dedicated to creating a thriving ecosystem, providing unparalleled support through central functions like human resources, finance, research, and marketing. The visionary leadership at Gresham is committed to continuous skill enhancement for representatives, engaging industry experts, and facilitating cutting-edge professional development training. This strategic approach not only empowers individuals but also propels a culture of continuous improvement.

