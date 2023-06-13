greytHR Academy's New Courses aim to Empower 100,000+ Participants for Enhanced Employability

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 13: greytHR Academy today announced the launch of new courses with an aim to certify over 1,00,000 young professionals and students. The greytHR Academy was launched in 2019 with the aim of imparting practical HR and payroll knowledge. Its well-curated range of courses and training programs caters to the HR and Payroll domain.

Established by the country's leading cloud-based HRMS provider, Greytip Software, greytHR Academy is aiming to achieve this milestone via its dedicated online LMS platform, Udemy and by leveraging partnerships with academic institutions. Comprising industry-relevant courses across domains such as HR Operations, Payroll Statutory Compliance, New Labour Codes, TDS for Indian payroll and many more, greytHR Academy also facilitates entry-level staff training on the usage of greytHR's technology platform, along with blended learning programs that combine both elements.

In a bid to expand its course offerings and cater to approximately 4.3 million students who are enrolled for B.Com. and BBA courses across various universities in India, greytHR Academy, has introduced a Career Education Programme. This program is designed specifically to enhance the skill sets of students in the Commerce and Business streams. This HR Tech-based course will be launched in the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) format and will cover topics such as Payroll Processing, which are often excluded from the course curriculum at most educational institutions. On completion of the online course, students will be given the opportunity to practice payroll processing using greytHR software and participate in monthly or bimonthly live training sessions to familiarise themselves with the greytHR software. The greytHR Academy Career Education Programme will empower students with the ability to take up payroll processing-related jobs. It also eliminates the need to undergo additional training or apprenticeship programs when they join their first organization in the same domain.

Speaking on this occasion, Girish Rowjee, Co-founder and CEO, greytHR said, "I am filled with immense pride and delight to be a part of the transformative impact of greytHR Academy. It started as a sincere endeavor to provide HR training but has now evolved into a key educational initiative. I firmly believe that empowerment leads to positive change, and our academy is poised to positively impact how students and HR professionals prepare for industry-specific job roles.

The introduction of our Career Education Programme for B.Com. and BBA students hold immense significance. We are unwavering in our commitment to expanding our range of courses and supporting participants on their career journeys. My hope is that this initiative will genuinely make a difference in the lives of our participants, empowering them to unlock their full potential and seize promising employment opportunities."

In addition to the Career Education Programme, greytHR Academy offers the Digital HR Certification Programme for graduates and professionals. Certified participants of this program will stand out among the pool of HR professionals. Eligible participants can also benefit from the placement assistance offered by the Academy team.

Greytip Software is an HR software company mainly serving SME businesses, across the globe, through a cloud HR platform - greytHR. The greytHR platform is a popular cloud HR & Payroll software with 20,000+ customers and 2 million+ users. The platform offers 40+ tools in areas like core HR, payroll, leave and attendance, statutory compliances, expense claims, employee self-service and much more. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Greytip has branches in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Dubai.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor