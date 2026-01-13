greytHR Elevates Expense Management Module with AI-Powered, Mobile-First Upgrade

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 13: greytHR, India's most trusted full-suite HRMS for hire-to-retire solutions, today announced a comprehensive revamp of its Expense Management module, reimagined to simplify, automate, and modernise expense workflows for today's mobile, distributed and digital-first workforce.

This upgrade reinforces greytHR's continued investment in AI-led product innovation and strengthens its unified HRMS platform, which today serves over 34,000 organisations across 25+ countries, managing 3.2 million+ employees and processing over USD 23 billion in payroll annually across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Built for modern expense challenges

Expense management has long been a source of operational friction, characterised by manual data entry, lost or faded receipts, delayed approvals, and finance-heavy reconciliation cycles. The revamped greytHR Expense Management module addresses these challenges head-on with a mobile-first, AI-powered design that simplifies the entire expense lifecycle while ensuring stronger policy compliance.

Employees can now instantly scan and submit expense receipts using AI-driven OCR, significantly reducing manual effort and errors, even when receipts are worn or faded. A flexible, rule-based policy engine validates claims against organisational policies before submission, preventing violations upfront and reducing rework for HR and finance teams.

Reflecting on the intent behind the revamp, Girish Rowjee, Co-founder and CEO of greytHR, said,

"Expense management affects both cost control, and employee experience. With this upgrade, we set out to turn expenses into a business-strengthening workflow. By reducing manual intervention, improving policy adherence, and accelerating reimbursements, organisations can operate with greater financial discipline while delivering a better day-to-day experience for their people."

Faster approvals, cleaner reconciliation

The upgraded module streamlines expense workflows end to end, from submission to reimbursement. Managers can approve, reject, or forward claims in a single tap via the mobile app, significantly reducing approval turnaround times. For finance teams, the system offers secure batching, batch locking, bank-ready file exports, and real-time payout tracking, enabling faster, auditable, and error-free reimbursements.

Highlighting the technology-first approach, Sayeed Anjum, Co-founder and CTO of greytHR, added,

"At the core of this upgrade is applied AIbuilt to work quietly but decisively across the entire expense lifecycle. From OCR models trained to handle real-world receipts to intelligent policy validations and automation-ready finance workflows, we've engineered the module to think, validate, and act in real time. The result is an expense system that's not just faster, but inherently smarter and deeply embedded into the greytHR HRMS fabric."

Unlike standalone expense tools, greytHR Expense Management operates as part of a fully integrated HRMS. Expense data flows seamlessly across employee records, payroll, leave, and reimbursements - eliminating silos, reducing manual reconciliations, and ensuring a single, reliable source of truth.

Summing up the product vision, Lokesh Gupta, VP - Product at greytHR, said,

"With the revamped expense module, our focus was clear - remove friction from one of the most repetitive workflows in the organization. By combining AI-powered automation with unified HRMS workflows, we're enabling expenses to be filed, approved, and disbursed in seconds, helping organizations reclaim time, improve compliance, and scale expense operations with confidence."

This revamp reflects greytHR's broader commitment to building practical, scalable, and people-first HR technology where automation enhances productivity without compromising governance. By simplifying everyday workflows like expense management, greytHR continues to help organisations shift focus from administrative overheads to strategic people priorities.

About greytHR:

greytHR is a full-suite HRMS platform designed to automate and simplify complex, recurring, and critical HR and payroll functions, ensuring compliance and security. With over 50 tools, greytHR offers 'Hire-to-Retire' solutions for People Operations, including advanced modules for recruiting, onboarding, engaging, paying, appraising, retaining, and retiring employees. The platform also leverages AI-driven analytics and recommendations to enhance employee engagement throughout the entire employee lifecycle.

Trusted by CFOs and loved by CHROs, greytHR serves businesses of various sizes and is adaptable across industries like manufacturing, SaaS, healthcare, hospitality, education, and retail.

As India's leading HRMS and payroll provider, greytHR is rapidly expanding in the MEA and SEA regions, offering world-class Made-in-India software solutions to emerging markets. The company proudly serves over 34,000 clients, managing 3.2 million+ employees across 25+ countries.

At the heart of greytHR's success is its commitment to its people. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company demonstrates its dedication to building a high-trust, high-performance workplace where employees are valued, empowered, and motivated to do their best work.

