GRM Overseas Limited Shareholder Approval Paves Way for Ambitious Expansion: Authorised Capital Hike and 2:1 Bonus Issue Ratified

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10: GRM Overseas Limited successfully concluded its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on December 09, 2025, securing shareholder approval for three transformative corporate resolutions that position the company for accelerated growth. Held through video conferencing in strict compliance with MCA and SEBI guidelines, the meeting witnessed participation from 147 members with requisite quorum, with proceedings presided over by Chairman Mr. Atul Garg. The company’s shareholders overwhelmingly backed proposals to increase the authorised share capital from Rs 20 crore to Rs 45 crore, issue bonus shares in a 2:1 ratio, and appoint Mr. Sumit Mittal as a Non-Executive Independent Director, marking a significant milestone for the FMCG and agri-export powerhouse.

The voting process underscored the company’s commitment to shareholder democracy and transparency. Leveraging NSDL’s remote and live e-voting platforms, GRM Overseas enabled all eligible shareholders to participate seamlessly, with independent scrutinizer Mr. Devesh Arora ensuring the integrity of the process. The extended voting window—kept open for 15 minutes post-meeting conclusion—allowed previously unreached shareholders to cast their votes, reinforcing inclusive governance practices. Official voting results will be disclosed separately in accordance with SEBI’s regulatory framework.

The approved capital restructuring and bonus issuance represent critical catalysts for GRM Overseas’ expansion strategy at a pivotal moment in its financial performance trajectory. Against the backdrop of robust quarterly results—net sales surged 15 per cent to Rs 362.43 crore with net profit climbing 61 per cent to Rs 14.76 crore in Q2FY26—the enhanced authorised capital provides the financial scaffolding for organic growth and strategic initiatives. The 2:1 bonus issue serves as a powerful wealth distribution mechanism and liquidity enhancement tool, rewarding shareholder loyalty while improving stock accessibility and trading volumes across market segments.

Founded in 1974 as a rice processing and trading enterprise, GRM Overseas Limited has evolved into one of India’s top five rice exporters, commanding a commanding presence across 42 global markets with three state-of-the-art processing units spanning Haryana and Gujarat. Boasting an impressive annual production capacity of 440,800 MT and strategically positioned warehousing facilities near the ports of Kandla and Mundra, the company distributes consumer-beloved brands including “10X,” “Himalaya River,” and “Tanoush,” alongside thriving private label operations. Recent financial results reflect sustained momentum—H1FY26 net sales reached Rs 689.21 crore with net profit of Rs 33.85 crore, while full-year FY25 performance demonstrated resilience with Rs 1,374.2 crore in net sales and Rs 61.24 crore in net profit. The company’s strategic pivot toward direct-to-consumer channels through major retail partnerships, coupled with unwavering quality standards, positions GRM Overseas as a formidable contender in India’s dynamic FMCG and agri-export landscape.

