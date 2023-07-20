Groundbreaking Research on Minimally Invasive Brain Tumor Surgery Presented by Dr. Rao at Andhra Pradesh Neuroscientists Association Conference

SRV Media

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 20: Dr Rao, renowned as the leading neurosurgeon in India, presented groundbreaking research on Minimally Invasive Port-Based Parafascicular Surgical Corridor (MIPS) at the Andhra Pradesh Neuroscientists Association Conference. This research at Dr. Rao's Hospital / Narayana Swamy Neurosciences LLP represents a significant advancement in neurosurgery, specifically in brain tumor surgery.

Deep-seated brain lesions have long been considered inoperable due to the high morbidity of traditional surgical approaches. These approaches often require significant brain retraction, leading to focal pressure, infarction, and local damage. However, introducing minimally invasive techniques has shown promise in reducing morbidity and improving patient outcomes.

The research aimed to assess the clinical outcomes and complications associated with MIPS in brain tumor surgery. MIPS involves creating a minimally invasive port-based surgical corridor to access and remove deep-seated brain tumors. The surgical team utilized advanced imaging techniques, such as MRI tractography, to identify patient-specific corridors and trajectories.

The retrospective analysis included data from 37 patients who underwent MIPS surgery for various brain pathologies, including gliomas, intraventricular tumors, and metastasis. The surgical outcomes, the extent of resection, complications, and postoperative management were evaluated.

The results of the study were highly encouraging. Among the 37 patients, there was a significant improvement in clinical outcomes across all pathologies. Patients experienced functional improvement, with 90% reporting a reduction in pain. The most common pathologies treated included degenerative scoliosis, osteoporotic or traumatic fractures, tumors, lumbar canal stenosis, and cervical compressive myelopathy.

The surgical team achieved a remarkable median preoperative Karnofsky Performance Score (KPS) of 70, indicating patients' overall functional status. Following MIPS surgery, 51% of patients showed improved KPS, 32% remained stable, and 17% experienced a slight decline in their KPS. This demonstrates the positive impact of MIPS on patients' functional capabilities and quality of life.

The extent of resection was also a significant outcome measure, with 86.5% of patients undergoing gross total resection and the remaining 13.5% undergoing subtotal resection. These rates indicate the successful removal of the tumor mass and reduced risk of recurrence.

Complications were observed in a subset of patients, affecting 10% of the study cohort. These complications included surgical site infections, transient neurological deficits, and hardware-related issues. However, the surgical team effectively managed these complications, resulting in favorable patient outcomes. The complications were transient and manageable, ensuring minimal long-term impact on the patient’s well-being.

Dr. Rao expressed his enthusiasm about the study's findings, stating, "The research results highlight the efficacy and safety of the MIPS technique in brain tumor surgery. It has shown tremendous potential in minimizing complications, improving functional outcomes, and maximizing the extent of resection."

This groundbreaking research represents a significant step forward in neurosurgery, offering new hope for patients with deep-seated brain tumors. The study demonstrates that MIPS is a safe and effective surgical approach that can significantly improve patients' clinical outcomes and quality of life.

Dr. Rao and his dedicated team at Dr. Rao's Hospital / Narayana Swamy Neurosciences LLP are committed to further refining the MIPS technique and expanding its applications. The goal is to continue providing cutting-edge neurosurgical care and improving patients’ lives with brain tumors.

