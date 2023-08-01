Growatt Shines Bright with Shine Elite India – Hyderabad Edition and Launches Innovative PV Inverter

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 1: Growatt, a global leader in the renewable energy industry, organized the prestigious SHINE ELITE INDIA – HYDERABAD EDITION Solar Technical Program at Hotel Raddison Blue on July 27, 2023. The event witnessed the launch of the much-anticipated MID 30-50KTL3-X2 PV inverter and garnered participation from esteemed guests and key distributors from all over India.

The event was graced by prominent personalities, including Shri N. Janaiah, VC & MD of TSREDCO, who was the Guest of Honor, and Shri Y. Satish Reddy, Chairman of TSREDCO, who presided as the Chief Guest. Also in attendance was GV Prasad, GM at TSREDCO. The esteemed presence of these dignitaries reflects the significance of the event and Growatt’s commitment to promoting solar awareness and sustainable energy solutions in the region.

The highlight of the occasion was the launch of the MID 30-50KTL3-X2 PV inverter. With features like higher yields, maximum efficiency of 98.8%, and compatibility with high-power modules, the MID 30-50KTL3-X2 sets a new standard in power density innovation with a maximum 50kW per unit. Moreover, the inverter’s safe and reliable design, including IP66 protection degree, fuse-free design, and Type2 SPD on DC&AC side, ensures superior performance and safety for customers.

Speaking at the event, Shri Y. Satish Reddy appreciated Growatt’s efforts in the renewable energy sector and extended the support of the Telangana Government and TSREDCO for all the company’s initiatives and expansion plans in the state. This collaboration signifies a vital step towards promoting clean and sustainable energy solutions in Telangana.

Shri N. Janaiah emphasized the tremendous growth in Telangana’s renewable energy sector over the past 6-7 years and reaffirmed TSREDCO’s commitment to creating promotional activities that increase solar awareness among the people. He assured full support from TSREDCO for Growatt’s future endeavors in the region.

Growatt, founded in 2011 in Shenzhen, China, has emerged as a global leader in the renewable energy industry, providing a diverse range of products and solutions, including PV inverters, energy storage, EV chargers, and smart energy management systems. The company’s products have been installed in over 180 countries worldwide, solidifying its international presence. Growatt’s extensive network with 44+ offices and warehouses worldwide ensures fast product delivery, efficient customer service, and technical support.

Key members of the Growatt team present at the event were Mr. Shantanu Sirsath (Technical Head India), Mr. Abhishek Samaiya (General Manager – Sales), Mr. Bhaskar Reddy (Key Account Manager – Sales – South India), and Mr. Sunesh Menon (Product Engineer India). Their expertise and dedication reflect Growatt’s commitment to providing smart and innovative PV solutions.

Among the attendees were major key distributors from the solar industry across India, including Suntek Suresh, Praveen Sharma & Sudheer Raju from 3S Solutions, who are the Authorized Distributors for Growatt in India.

The SHINE ELITE INDIA – HYDERABAD EDITION was a resounding success, showcasing Growatt’s commitment to driving solar adoption and sustainable energy solutions across the country. With the launch of the MID 30-50KTL3-X2 PV inverter, Growatt further solidifies its position as a pioneering force in the renewable energy sector.

Growatt is a leading global provider of smart PV solutions, offering a wide range of products and services, including PV inverters, energy storage systems, EV chargers, and smart energy management solutions. Founded in 2011 in Shenzhen, China, Growatt’s mission is to promote renewable energy and create a sustainable future for all.

