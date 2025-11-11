Groww IPO GMP Falls 70% Ahead of Listing; Check Share Price Prediction

Shares of Groww (Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd) will list on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday, November 12, and investors are concerned about the listing price per share. The price of Groww shares in the grey market premium (GMP) is fluctuating and it crashed to 70%.

The GMP price of Groww shares was trading at Rs 14.75 on November 5, a day after opening, according to the GMP tracking website investorgain.com. Today, the share price in the unlisted market is trading at Rs 4, which is the estimated listing price is Rs 104 with the price band of Rs 100, which is only 4% premium over the IPO price.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd has finalised share allotment and investors will receive alert of bank debit or amount unlock message today till evening. One can check allotment status on the BSE and NSE portals.

Groww IPO was open for subscription on November 4, 2025 and closed on November 7, 2025, with overall subscription 17.60 times, with qualified institutional buyers subscribed by 22.02 times, non-institutional investors subscribed by 14.20 times, while retail investors were subscribed by 9.43 times. The IPO garnered bids for 6,41,86,76,400 shares as against the 36,47,76,528 shares on offer.

How to Check Groww IPO Allotment Status on BSE?

1. Visit the official website of BSE at bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select issue type as "Equity"

3. Select issue name 'Billionbrains Garage Ventures' from drop-down list.

4. Enter the application number or PAN number.

5. Click on 'I'm not a robot'

6. Click on Search to check the status

How to Check Groww IPO Allotment Status on NSE?

1. Visit the official website at nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

2. Select Equity & SME IPO bid details

3. Select Symbol as Groww

4. Enter PAN number and application number

5. Click on submit to check allotment status.