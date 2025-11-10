Groww IPO Allotment Status: Here's How to Check Shares Allotment and GMP of Billionbrains Garage Ventures

The initial public offering (IPO) of fintech company Groww was open for subscription from November 4 to November 7, 2025. During these three days of bidding, the Rs 6,632 crore IPO was subscribed by 17.60 times. The company has now finalised the allotment of shares for the investors and its status can be checked online on the official websites of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday, November.

How to Check Groww IPO Allotment Status on BSE?

1. Visit the official website of BSE at bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select issue type as "Equity"

3. Select issue name 'Billionbrains Garage Ventures' from drop-down list.

4. Enter the application number or PAN number.

5. Click on 'I'm not a robot'

6. Click on Search to check the status

How to Check Groww IPO Allotment Status on NSE?

1. Visit the official website at nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

2. Select Equity & SME IPO bid details

3. Select Symbol as Groww

4. Enter PAN number and application number

5. Click on submit to check allotment status.

The Groww IPO was open for subscription on November 4, 2025, and investment applications for a minimum investment of Rs 14,25 for lot of 150 shares of with the bidding price of Rs 95-Rs 100. The tentative date of listing of shares on NSE and BSE is November 12.

Groww IPO was subscribed by qualified institutional buyers by 22.02 times, non-institutional investors were subscribed by 14.20 times, while retail investors subscribed by 9.43 times.

Groww IPO GMP

The share price of Groww IPO in the grey market premium (GMP) was trading at Rs 105.25 at 02.01 pm on Monday, according to Investorgain. The price of Groww shares was trading 5.25% higher than the cut-off price of Rs 100 in the unlisted market.