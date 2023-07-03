Supriya Sule asks Sharad Pawar to disqualify Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 3, 2023 04:45 PM 2023-07-03T16:45:57+5:30 2023-07-03T16:46:19+5:30
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president writes to NCP chief Sharad Pawar demanding disqualification of Praful Patel and Sunil ...
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president writes to NCP chief Sharad Pawar demanding disqualification of Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare.
I request Saheb to take immediate action and file disqualification petitions under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India before the Competent Authority against Members of Parliament- Mr. Praful Patel and Mr. Sunil Tatkare for engaging in anti-party activities.
Ajit Pawar on Sunday led a vertical split in the party to become the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, shocking his uncle Sharad Pawar, who founded the party 24 years ago. Eight NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.
Mr.Sunil Tatkare and Mr. Praful Patel on 2nd July 2023 acted in direct contravention of the Party Constitution and Rules, amounting to desertion and disqualification from the party membership.— Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) July 3, 2023
I request Hon. @PawarSpeaks Saheb to take immediate action and file disqualification… pic.twitter.com/Uj2iG6C6kz
Open in app