Supriya Sule asks Sharad Pawar to disqualify Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president writes to NCP chief Sharad Pawar demanding disqualification of Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare.

I request Saheb to take immediate action and file disqualification petitions under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India before the Competent Authority against Members of Parliament- Mr. Praful Patel and Mr. Sunil Tatkare for engaging in anti-party activities.

Ajit Pawar on Sunday led a vertical split in the party to become the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, shocking his uncle Sharad Pawar, who founded the party 24 years ago. Eight NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.