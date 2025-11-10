Lenskart Solutions Shares Slides 10% Below IPO Price; CEO Shares Emotional Note

The share price of Lenskart Solutions was listed around 10% lower on Monday, November 10, on the day of listing to the IPO price, which set Rs 382 to Rs 402. The price of shares is listed at Rs 395 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Rs 390 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), down by 1.75% from the issue price. The share price plunged nearly 10% on the listing day today.

The Rs 7,278.76 crore IPO was subscribed 28.27 times. The Lenskart Solutions shares in the grey market premium (GMP) were trading at 412 at 8 am ahead of listing, which is 2% higher than the cut-off price of the IPO. The GMP was trading at Rs 120 on October 26, ahead of the bidding date on October 31 fell sharply every day after opening. The GMP of Lenskart Solutions IPO saw a 95% from its peak.

Ahead of its listing, Lenskart Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peyush Bansal wrote an emotional note on LinkedIn, saying it was "Day Zero". In a post, Basal said, "Tomorrow, Lenskart will ring the bell! To me, it doesn’t feel like an ending—it feels like Day Zero."

In the post, Bansal attached a letter sharing his thoughts on Lenskart's journey and its listing. "I’ve tried to capture what this moment truly means—for me in a letter I wrote tonight, on the eve of our listing. It’s called...It's Still Day Zero. And as we begin this new chapter, I want to make India a part of this dream (sic)," he said.

"If you’re wearing Lenskart glasses—today, tomorrow, or any day—take a selfie and share it with #VisionForBillion in the comments. Let’s build this together—one frame, one smile, one vision at a time," he said.

"We didn't build Lenskart to reach a valuation. We built it to reach people—from the heart of Delhi to the smallest towns in the Northeast. To bring precision, design, and joy to something as everyday as eyewear. At first, our dream was to give vision to India. And somewhere along the way, that dream evolved—from giving vision to India, to giving vision from India, to the world," he said.

"From the start, we built everything ourselves—the software that powers our stores, the artificial intelligence (AI) that measures your eye, the robots that cut lenses with microscopic precision, the logistics that move them faster than anyone thought possible," he said.

"We had to write our own code—literally and metaphorically. Over time, that code became something much larger—a foundation that connects every part of our business, every product, every customer. Today, we're building the operating system of eyewear—an invisible network that links design, manufacturing, supply chain, and experience into one seamless loop. It's the quiet technology that makes vision simple," he further added.

Thanking the co-founders and employees, Bansal said, "None of this would exist without the people who built it...The engineers who write invisible code that runs every experience. The designers who shape every curve of a frame. The optometrists who bring care and precision to every eye test. The store teams who open shutters before sunrise and greet customers with heart."

"To my co-founders Amit, Sumeet, and Neha, and to those who have been part of this journey - Ramneek, Ashwani, Shuji, Take, and many more - this dream has always been built by people who cared as much as I did, and usually even more. I'm forever grateful!" he added.