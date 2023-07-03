Premier League and British Council deliver football development activity in New Delhi and Goa for school students

HT Syndication

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 3: More than 700 young people across New Delhi and Goa took part in football tournaments and value-based workshops over the past couple of months, run by the Premier League and British Council, the UK's international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural exchange as part of the Premier League Primary Stars education programme.

Premier League Primary Stars supports the holistic development of children aged between 5-11 years and leverages the popularity of the Premier League and professional football clubs, to help inspire children to learn, stay active and develop important life skills.

The sessions encouraged the children to discuss the Premier League Primary Stars values of being ambitious, inspiring, connected and fair.

The initiative was rolled-out in New Delhi between 1st and 6th May with the participation of 15 schools, each involving 30-40 children. Additionally in Goa, the programme engaged over 200 children between 21st and 24th June.

Premier League Primary Stars launched in 2017 and is available to every primary school across England and Wales. Following the success of the programme domestically, the Premier League, in partnership with the British Council, launched Premier League Primary Stars India in 2019.

The programme equips teachers with world-class coaching training, comprehensive learning resources and physical education activities, harnessing the power of sports to enable children to excel in various areas such as personal, social, health and economic education (PSHE), teamwork and physical education (PE).

The workshops commenced with engaging value-based sessions that involved fun activities led by Premier League Primary Stars Champions and Leaders. These sessions not only focused on enhancing technical skills but also emphasised the programme values.

The activity in both Goa and Delhi culminated with a Football Finale, a one-day tournament where 16 teams of eight players, comprising both boys and girls competed, promoting the value of sports for all. Moreover, the children demonstrated remarkable cognitive development as they displayed exceptional decision-making skills in challenging match situations.

In New Delhi, the tournament was held at the Thyagraj Stadium, while in Goa, the tournament was held at Duler Stadium. Both tournaments concluded on a joyous note, with an awards ceremony hosted to motivate the children and celebrate their participation.

