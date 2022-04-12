growx Ventures Management Pvt Ltd appoints Srishti Dhir as Chief Finance Officer

growx, one of India's oldest early-stage investors in the B2B sector specializing in deep-tech and emerging technology has today announced the appointment of Srishti Dhir as a Chief Finance Officer at growx Ventures Management Pvt Ltd. She brings rich, deep experience from the finance industry, entrepreneurship and business execution.

Srishti is the founder of a digitally-led Real Estate Brand, Hub and Oak Realty and coworking space aggregator 'Book Office Now'. She is also the founder of a vegan restaurant brand, which was given ET 40 under 40 in the Food and Beverage category in 2021. She completed her Law and Business Degree from the University of Warwick, followed by a masters in management at London Business School.

Her interest in financial business execution was marked by her varied internship and early ventures in Axis Bank, Deutsche Bank London, and PMC Treasury in London where she worked as an analyst. This led to her interest in joining Alchemist ARC where she completed a 10 year long successful stint with a focus on raising funds and equity, assistance with debt and institutional funds and transaction-specific investments.

growx Ventures has been successful in building a robust foundation in the last three years and is focused on expansion. Srishti has been looped into the foundation to be a key thought partner and contribute to the growth-oriented journey with her rich and varied experience. In addition to providing growx portfolio companies with the desired financial prudence and support, Srishti will also cater to attracting institutional capital for the expansion of the fund.

In her capacity as growx's CFO, Srishti will be responsible for ensuring smooth fund operations, creating the highest standards of compliance, timely and accurate reporting to investors, portfolio reporting, capital raising and investor relations. A key focus for Srishti will be to drive timely and disciplined exits by curating secondary sale opportunities for growx's fund.

Commenting on the appointment announcement, Manu Rikhye, Partner at growx mentioned, "Srishti's experience in raising large pools of equity and debt capital from domestic and global institutional investors will be invaluable to our portfolio companies. Being an accomplished entrepreneur herself, Srishti is likely to understand the needs of founding teams better and will be able to support them with innovative solutions helping them in achieving their business objectives. We are confident that Srishti will be able to add value beyond her core CFO role and support us in areas like deal evaluation and portfolio management; further developing and institutionalizing our learnings from early-stage investing and managing investor capital."

Commenting on the new role at growx Ventures, Srishti said, "I am excited to work with growx as it has been able to distinguish itself as an early stage to pre-Series A investing company and has achieved tremendous success with its growth-oriented portfolios. By showcasing trust in these bold and transformative ideas at the Pre-seed and seed stages, growx has been a key enabler in creating industry leaders like Pixxel in the space tech sector and Progcap in the Fintech sector. These early investments in the B2B space set growx apart, making it an interesting place to work and learn."

growx is a seed-stage venture fund focused on B2B and emerging technologies. It works closely with investee firms at both strategic and operational levels to drive scale and success. growx invests across a wide range of sectors and has invested in about 40 companies, including Fynd (exited to Reliance), Locus (exited to Series C investors), Mad Street Den, Pixxel, Progcap, Quandl (exited to Nasdaq), Wellthy Therapeutics, and Zipolan among others.

