GTM Unbound Successfully Concludes the US-India AI Summit in Bangalore, in Partnership with CorridorX & The Drafting Room

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 25: Aditi Aggarwal (GTM Unbound), in collaboration with Shivam Desai (CorridorX) and Phalgun Chidanand (The Drafting Room), successfully hosted the US-India AI Summit: Bangalore on 21 November at Workhome, bringing together 250+ founders and investors shaping the future of AI across the US-India corridor.

The summit witnessed an energetic turnout from the AI community and facilitated cross-border conversations, product showcases, and high-value networking reinforcing Bangalore's position as a growing hub in the global AI landscape.

Event Highlights

The summit opened with a series of product demonstrations from six emerging AI founders, three of which travelled from the US. The demos offered a first look at AI-native solutions being built for enterprise adoption, productivity acceleration and global expansion.

Then came the surprise segment of the night The Investor Pitch where gears were reversed by 180 degrees from the sessions held just before.

Senior leaders from Antler, Stellaris, Avataar Venture Partners, Let's venture and several respected angels stood up and spoke with a level of honesty and clarity that is rarely seen in public settings. It shifted the tone of the evening in the best possible way, offering founders a candid look into how leading investors evaluate opportunities, build conviction, and differentiate themselves beyond capital. The room featured founders from Finstackk, XFlow, and Efficient Capital Labs alongside 19 VCs shaping AI-driven innovation across the US-India corridor, including Peak XV Ventures, Bajaj Ventures, Chiratae Ventures, Leo Capital, LVX Ventures, Sangam Ventures, Axilor, 2.2 Club, and Tykhe Block Ventures.

This was followed by an investor panel featuring Aakash Kumar (Z47/Matrix), Ankit Chowdhary (South Park Commons) and Varsha Jalan (Khaitan Legal Associates). The panel examined current shifts in AI funding, emerging opportunities across the US-India corridor, and the types of companies best positioned to shape the next wave of AI adoption. The discussion offered practical insights for early-stage founders planning global expansion.

The evening concluded with a networking session that enabled founders and investors to exchange perspectives and explore potential collaborations. The conversations underscored Bangalore's growing importance as a centre for AI-first innovation.

A Collaborative Effort

The summit was presented by GTM Unbound, CorridorX, and The Drafting Room, in collaboration with AWS, Newsreach, Brandstory Digital, Commenda, Khaitan Legal Associates and Proposal GPT.

Founder Quote

Aditi Aggarwal, Founder & CEO of GTM Unbound, said:

"Panels start the conversation. Access deepens it with playbooks, believers and communities that unlock real momentum.

At GTM Unbound, our founder-investor experiences in the form of hikes, roundtables, mixers, happy hours, summits and even pickleball mornings are more than events. They're high-trust distribution layers for tech and AI companies building high-consideration products where relationships, conviction and timing are everything."

About GTM Unbound

GTM Unbound supports growth-stage technology companies in expanding across the US-India corridor through ecosystem evangelism, strategic partnerships and event-led go-to-market initiatives. The organisation works with founders to shape market entry strategies, build high-impact partnerships, access capital more effectively and plays an active role in strengthening cross-border innovation and enabling tech companies to scale globally.

About CorridorX

CorridorX operates on a simple conviction: the future of US-India AI collaboration will be shaped by seamless cross-border talent, capital flow, and shared ambition. To make this future real, CorridorX helps high-growth startups scale globally through full-stack GCC setups, dedicated AI Engineering Pods, and top-tier staff augmentation for Seed to Series C stages.

About The Drafting Room

The Drafting Room is a private founders' club designed to offer exclusive work and social spaces for India's next generation of builders. Conceived and crafted by designers, it sits in the heart of India's Silicon Valley -Koramangala, providing an inspiring environment where founders can work, connect and create.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor