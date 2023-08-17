Guided by the theme of empowering youth diplomacy BRICS CCI Youth Day Congress ignited illuminating conversations with the Young Minds

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 17: The resounding success of the "Youth Day Congress: Unleashing the Power of Young Leaders" by the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) stands as a testament to the remarkable potential of youth in shaping a harmonious and interconnected world. Held on August 16, 2023, this landmark event featured a distinguished lineup of speakers and panelists, fostering diplomatic dialogue and celebrating the vibrant contributions of youth leaders from across the BRICS nations.

The event commenced with a warm welcome from Ashok Kumar Singh, Vice Chairman BRICS CCI, who set the stage for the dynamic discussions to follow. “Empowering youth requires more than just formal education. It involves creating platforms for them to express themselves, participate in decision-making processes, and contribute meaningfully to community development.", said Singh.

Sameep Shastri, President, BRICS CCI Young Leaders; Vice-Chairman, BRICS CCI delivered the opening address, underscoring the pivotal role of youth in shaping international discourse. In his address, Shastri said, "The young entrepreneurs of today are not just dreamers; they are the architects of innovation and change. They see challenges as opportunities, and they seize those opportunities with unwavering determination."

In his special remarks Roman Babushkin, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Russia said, "Both Russia and India are determined to continue efforts in realizing the inexhaustible potential of our youth. In the near future, the young, with a little help from us, will provide for the well-being of our two friendly nations and the whole of humankind. Our hope is that we do it together."

Addressing the gathering Chen Guihua, Counselor, Embassy of the People's Republic of China said, "China is naturally a member of the Global South and willing to work with the vast number of emerging markets and developing countries including India to promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, support the Global South in seeking strength through solidarity, promote the building of an orderly multi-polar world and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind."

The event was graced by the auspicious presence of Dr. Ali ACHOUI, Ambassador, Embassy of Algeria; Tin Tin Htwe Win, Minister Counsellor, Embassy of Myanmar; Sahil Seth, Joint Commissioner, GST, Customs & Narcotics; Abhishek Gupta, ACP, North- East Delhi & representations from the Embassies of Brazil, Russia, China, Algeria, Australia, and the USA.

Central to the event were the two illuminating panel discussions, each exploring critical themes relevant to our rapidly evolving global landscape.

The panel discussion on the "Importance of Fostering Cultural Intelligence in Diplomacy" held during the Youth Day Congress brought together a distinguished lineup of speakers, whose insights illuminated the profound impact of cross-cultural understanding on international relations. The first panel saw the participation of Manoj K Bharti, Former Ambassador to Indonesia, Ukraine, Belarus & Timor Leste; Wang Tong, Head, Policy Research Section, The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China; Leticia Marranghello, Head of the Culture, Education, STI and Public Diplomacy Section, Embassy of Brazil. The session was moderated by Amb. Amarendra Khatua, Senior Advisor, BRICS CCI. The session unfolded as a vibrant exchange of ideas, highlighting the pivotal role that cultural intelligence plays in fostering effective diplomacy.

Wang Tong, Head, Policy Research Section, The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China talked about the importance of the BRICS grouping by quoting, “The BRICS nations, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, are widely regarded as a constructive force that contributes to world economic growth, improvement of international governance and response to global challenges. We are committed to upholding multilateralism, pursuing win-win cooperation, and building a multi-polar world of equity and justice. And we are confident the BRICS Summit in South Africa next week will be a success, enhancing the BRICS partnership and strengthening the solidarity and cooperation of emerging economies and the Global South.”

Commenting on the Presidentship of India, Manoj K Bharti, Former Ambassador to Indonesia, Ukraine, Belarus & Timor Leste said, “The G20 Presidentship of India sends out a very clear message amongst all leading G20 Countries that giving the G20 Presidency to developing countries serves a very useful purpose of making G20 truly inclusive all around the world.”

Talking about the importance of Cultural Intelligence in Diplomacy, Leticia Marranghello, Head of the Culture, Education, STI and Public Diplomacy Section, Embassy of Brazil said, “When we talk about Diplomacy, we talk first about politics and then about economics but we cannot forget that cultural part is also important because even when we can have very strong trade ties, we cannot forget that there needs to be base and this is where culture and people to people ties play its role.”

The second-panel discussion on the topic “Youth Entrepreneurship- Zooming into a Borderless Economy that Values Sustainable Innovation” saw the participation of Sushil Sharma, Founder and CEO, Marwari Catalysts; Arpit Tyagi, Co-Founder, Hobit; Jitendra Sharma, Founder & CEO, HairOriginals; Ravneet Mann, Head of Strategy and Policy, Stride Ventures; Bibin Babu, Chief Growth Officer, 5ire.org and Devansh Sood, Founder & CEO, Mission ELIXIR. The session was moderated by Ankit Jhamb, Advisor- Steering Committee, BRICS CCI Young Leaders. Young entrepreneurs from across India deliberated and discussed their entrepreneurial journeys. From innovation to sustainability, this panel strived to address diverse perspectives on the most prevalent topics in the world of startups.

Panelists shared their experience and their journeys with the audience. The delegates indulged in a very interactive session with the panelists and had the privilege to engage directly with Shashtri, posing questions and receiving insightful and inspiring answers.

The culminating moments of the event were marked by the impactful Valedictory Session, gracefully led by Shormishtha Ghosh, Governing Body Member, BRICS CCI. The event concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks, delivered by Prann Sharma, Executive Director-Strategy; Governing Body Member, BRICS CCI.

The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) is a parent organization that promotes commerce and industry in the BRICS and other friendly nations. The Chamber, founded in 2012 with the efforts of eminent professionals and entrepreneurs, is a not-for-profit and non-governmental organization. BRICS CCI is a registered body under the Societies Registration 'Act 1860, Government of India and empanelled with NITI Aayog (the highest policy-making body of Govt of India) and recognized by the United Nations. The Chamber organizes trade fairs, exhibitions, seminars, symposiums, lectures, and business campaigns from time to time to intensify the institutional links and business relations between BRICS countries and other friendly nations. The Young Leaders division of BRICS CCI has been constituted to reach young leaders across the 5 BRICS nations and provide them with a platform to realize their dreams through diverse programs and initiatives.

